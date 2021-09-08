Sky to require fans show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Starting Friday, Sept. 17, the Sky will require all fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to attending a game at Wintrust Arena. This mandate is for fans ages 12 and older.

The continued rise in COVID-19 cases and breakthrough cases prompted the Sky’s front office to reevaluate their policy. Ultimately the decision was made to align with other large indoor venues, like the United Center, in making these requirements.

This new policy is in addition to the statewide mask mandate requiring all fans to wear masks.

“We have a lot of young people that come to our games,” Sky President/CEO Adam Fox said. “They are young people that can’t get vaccinated. We want it to be a safe environment for everyone attending our games.”

The Sky’s entire front office with the exception of two employees is vaccinated. The WNBA announced early in the season that 99% of its players are fully vaccinated. Despite the league’s almost perfect vaccination rate players have still tested positive for COVID-19.

Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison and Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage both tested positive last week and were placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Both players are fully vaccinated.

These requirements will affect Sky games and not Wintrust Arena or the McCormick Place campus.

The Sky clinched their third straight playoff berth on Sunday, beating the Aces 92-84. Their remaining three games are all at home and will determine seeding. Currently sixth in the league the Sky will host the No. 7 seed if they stay locked in this spot.

The WNBA playoffs' first and second rounds are single elimination. The top two teams in the league, currently the Connecticut Sun and the Aces receive a bye to the semifinals.

In the first round, the No. 5 seed hosts the No. 8 seed and the No. 6 seed hosts the No. 7 seed. In the second round, the No. 3 seed hosts the lowest-seeded first-round winner and the No. 4 seed hosts the other first-round winner.