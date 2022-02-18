Candace Parker and wife Anna Petrakova welcome a son, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker

Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova welcomed their son, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker on Feb. 11, the couple announced on Instagram.

“We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us,” Parker’s post said. “Welcome to the fam son.”

Parker announced she was expecting a child with Petrakova in December after two years of marriage. A year after being drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks first overall in the 2008 draft, Parker gave birth to her daughter, Lailaa. She was back playing in the WNBA six weeks later and that following winter traveled overseas to play in Russia.

Lailaa, now 12 years old, has shared every career milestone with her mother, adding another in October when Parker helped lead the Sky to their first-ever WNBA championship. As the confetti fell from the ceiling at Wintrust Arena, Lailaa could be seen running to her mother’s side before joining in the team celebration.

In her postgame press conference, Parker thanked Lailaa for serving as an inspiration to her.

“I owe everything I am to her,” Parker said.

Parker’s role as a mom is one she’s shared vulnerable details about throughout her career. Most recently she discussed in a 12-minute TED Talk how being a mom has contributed to her ability to not accept life’s limitations.

Parker is entering the final year of her two-year contract with the Sky this season. In her 14th WNBA season, Parker averaged 13 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game. She won her second AP player of the year award for her 2021 campaign and became the first WNBA player featured on NBA2K last year.

As the 2022 season approaches the Sky are looking to become the third team in WNBA history to win back-to-back titles. The last team to do it was the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001/2002.

After Sky coach/general manager James Wade secured the team’s core the Sky are heavy favorites to return to the WNBA Finals.