WNBA players prefer roster expansion over league expansion

If it was a decision between league expansion and roster expansion in the WNBA, roster expansion would be the more popular choice for players and coaches.

As cuts were made last week ahead of opening weekend, many stars expressed their discontent with the current size of rosters. Of the league’s 12 teams, 10 of them began the season with 11 players.

When the Seattle Times reported that commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league is looking at adding two expansion teams over the next few years, some predicted which cities will be home to the new teams and others voiced concern.

“I would prefer having more roster spots than expansion,” the Sky’s Candace Parker said. “In terms of a league especially in the next three years, we’re going to lose some stars. My question is will we have enough stars to carry those other two franchises?”

Because the new collective bargaining agreement, signed in 2020, saw players’ max base salaries nearly double with the cap increasing by only 30% from 2019-2020 and by 3% every subsequent year after that, GMs have less to work with to fill the league allowed 12-player roster.

The Sky are one of the 10 WNBA teams carrying 11 players as the 2022 season started, waiving seven players the week of their season opener to fit within the salary cap.

Across the league players like 2020 Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield (Lynx), veteran guard Layshia Clarendon (Lynx) and Te’A Cooper (Sparks) were all waived ahead of opening night, shocking players and coaches. The number of players being waived this year is an indication that there is more than enough talent to field two new WNBA teams.

But to Parker’s point, it’s about longevity and sustaining a franchise for years. Without the development of young players, the league will see a gap in talent which is why many are advocating for deeper rosters before expansion. For that reason and the fact that getting through practice with 11-player rosters is a significant challenge coaches are faced with.

When the Sky are in Chicago they play five on five with a team of practice players. It gives starters rest while reserve players are running through sets and vice versa. Practice players aren’t always an option on the road, making competitive practices a challenge.

Last season was especially difficult for teams across the league to make practice competitive because players were in and out of market for Olympic obligations and practice players weren’t available due to COVID-19 protocols.

When Allie Quigley and Parker were injured at the start of the 2021 season, the Sky were unable to practice five on five for weeks. Parker’s preference would be to have three additional roster spots per team before the league sees expansion, and she’s not alone.

The New York Liberty, who the Sky play on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena (7 p.m., Marquee Sports Network) are one of the teams with 12 players to start the 2022 season.

Wednesday will be Stefanie Dolson’s first game against the Sky as a member of the Liberty. The Sky will be without Quigley who is being cautious with her right knee. She said if it was Game 4 of the Finals she’d play, but doesn’t want to push it. Her targeted return is May 14 against the Minnesota Lynx.

