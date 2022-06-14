The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to July

It is the second time in a month that Griner’s custody has been extended. On May 13, a judge denied a request for her to be placed in home detention.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to July
A Russian court extended the&nbsp;pretrial detention for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner until at least July 2, according to TASS, a Russian state media service.

A Russian court extended the pretrial detention for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner until at least July 2, according to TASS, a Russian state media service.

Ralph Freso/AP

A Russian court extended thepretrial detention for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner until at least July 2, according to TASS, a Russian state media service.

It is the second time in a month that Griner’s custody has been extended. On May 13,a judge denied a request for her to be placed in home detention.

Griner, 31, has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17, when she was stopped at Sheremetyevo International Airportfor allegedly carrying vape cartridges withcannabis oil in her carry-on luggage. The drug charge carriesa potential 10-year prison sentence.

The U.S. government has said thetwo-time Olympic gold medalist waswrongfully detainedand that they are working to obtain her release.

State Department officials and staff members of theMercurymet Monday to discuss Griner’s case.

“It’s something that we’ve all talked about intimately as a group, and now knowing the State Department at the highest level, from U.S. President Joe Biden to the team that is working on bringing back all Americans who are wrongfully detained, gives us a lot of confidence that they’re working on it,” Mercury guard Diana Taurasi said in a statement. “Anything that we can do on our side to amplify and to put B.G. first will be our No. 1 priority.”

Last month, the State Department said that Griner was wrongfully detained andhad hercase reassigned to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Phoenix Mercury meet with State Department officials about Brittney Griner
Julie Allemand putting in work with Sky as she makes quick turnaround from France
This You Gotta See: Not-so-popular Tony La Russa show continues as White Sox hit road
Is it too early to begin considering the Sky’s Emma Meesseman for Defensive Player of the Year?
Sky’s Candace Parker among leaders in early WNBA All-Star voting
Minor mistakes have proved costly in Sky’s four losses
The Latest
MLS announced it will enter a 10-year streaming agreement with Apple.
Sports Media
MLS, Apple enter 10-year streaming partnership
The deal is Apple’s second venture into streaming professional sports. In April, it began airing “Friday Night Baseball,” an exclusive weekly doubleheader of Major League Baseball games.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
A still image taken from the officer’s body-worn camera video of a man with a hatchet who charged a Naperville police office.
Suburban Chicago
Video shows officer fatally shooting hatchet-wielding man in Naperville
The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Caterpillar earth moving equipment is displayed at Patten Industries on April 24, 2006 in Elmhurst, Illinois.&nbsp;
Business
Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas
The manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has been based in Deerfield since 2017 but has long been identified with Peoria.
By David Roeder
 
BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on in April in Las Vegas. The group says they are taking time to focus on solo projects.
Music
BTS plan for solo projects is not a hiatus, record label says
A statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, said they’ll still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually.
By Associated Press
 
Daniil Medvedev and other Russian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open.
Tennis
U.S. Open will let Russian and Belarussian players compete
U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr said the USTA Board had a “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 