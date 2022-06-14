Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to July

A Russian court extended thepretrial detention for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner until at least July 2, according to TASS, a Russian state media service.

It is the second time in a month that Griner’s custody has been extended. On May 13,a judge denied a request for her to be placed in home detention.

Griner, 31, has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17, when she was stopped at Sheremetyevo International Airportfor allegedly carrying vape cartridges withcannabis oil in her carry-on luggage. The drug charge carriesa potential 10-year prison sentence.

The U.S. government has said thetwo-time Olympic gold medalist waswrongfully detainedand that they are working to obtain her release.

State Department officials and staff members of theMercurymet Monday to discuss Griner’s case.

“It’s something that we’ve all talked about intimately as a group, and now knowing the State Department at the highest level, from U.S. President Joe Biden to the team that is working on bringing back all Americans who are wrongfully detained, gives us a lot of confidence that they’re working on it,” Mercury guard Diana Taurasi said in a statement. “Anything that we can do on our side to amplify and to put B.G. first will be our No. 1 priority.”

Last month, the State Department said that Griner was wrongfully detained andhad hercase reassigned to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

