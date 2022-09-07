A’ja Wilson joins Candace Parker as one of 7 WNBA players named MVP multiple times

By Annie Costabile, Staff Reporter

Candace Parker is one of seven players to be named WNBA MVP multiple times (2008, 2016). On Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson joined Parker on that list.

Wilson is also the fifth player to be named Defensive Player of the Year and MVP in the same season, joining Lauren Jackson (2007), Lisa Leslie (2004), Sheryl Swoopes (2001, 2002) and Yolanda Griffith (1999).

Jackson, Leslie and Swoopes are three-time MVPs. Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Cynthia Cooper and Wilson are two-time winners.

Four of the last six MVPs led their teams to WNBA titles the same year. Jonquel Jones was named MVP last year, but the Sky eliminated the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals. In 2020, Wilson won her first MVP, but the Seattle Storm beat the Aces in the Finals.

The Aces are a speeding freight train as they chase their first WNBA title. Wilson is averaging 20.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks through six playoff games, her highest postseason rebounding average and second-highest scoring average. In the Aces’ semifinal series against the Storm, Wilson was on the bench for a total of four minutes in four games.

Wilson received 31 of 56 first-place votes and 478 points from a national panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Storm forward Breanna Stewart, the 2018 MVP, finished in second place with 446 points (23 first-place votes).

Wilson’s teammate Kelsey Plum finished third with 181 points, and Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was fourth with 94 points.

Parker was fifth with 78 points, including one first-place vote.