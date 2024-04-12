The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 13, 2024
WNBA Mock Draft: Who will be selected after Caitlin Clark goes No. 1?

This year’s draft class had the potential to be a total bust because several stars, including Clark, could have opted to return to college for a fifth season. Clark declared for the Draft in February, and a number of her peers followed, helping make this one of the deepest draft classes, and arguably most consequential in league history.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives up court during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game against UConn in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

What: 36 selections over three rounds
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 15
Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York
TV: ESPN

Sky picks:
  • Round 1: No. 3 (from PHX)
  • Round 1: No. 8 (from ATL, LA)
  • Round 2: No. 13 (from PHX)

Eight days after playing in front of a record-setting TV audience, Iowa star Caitlin Clark will enter the WNBA when the Fever select her as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Monday.

The transition from college to the WNBA is one of the swiftest in sports. Less than a month separates many players from the end of the women’s NCAA Tournament and the draft, while others — such as Clark and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso — have fewer than 10 days.

‘‘The game is evolving so fast now,’’ Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said. ‘‘These college players are super-skilled. They have size, athleticism. But there’s not always a ton of opportunity on these teams to make rosters.

‘‘We’re excited to get our hands on players that are already super-skilled and help them grow.’’

The 2024 draft class had the potential to be a total bust because several stars, including Clark, could have opted to return to college for a fifth season. Clark, however, declared for the draft in February, and a number of her peers followed, helping make this one of the deepest — and arguably most consequential — classes in league history.

So who is following Clark in the draft order?

Here is the Sun-Times’ projected first-round picks:

1. Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark | guard | Iowa

31.6 points | 8.9 assists | 7.4 rebounds

There will be no surprise with the No. 1 pick. After breaking 45 records in her college career, including the NCAA’s all-time scoring record for men and women, Clark will join 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston with the Fever.

2. Los Angeles Sparks

Cameron Brink| forward | Stanford

17.4 points | 11.9 rebounds | 2.8 assists

Brink has been described as a poor man’s
Breanna Stewart. Considering Stewart is a two-time WNBA MVP, two-time champion and five-time All-Star, being compared to her is a positive in any regard.

3. Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso| center | South Carolina

14.4 points | 9.7 rebounds | 2.0 assists

Cardoso is so effective with the ball in her hands, finishing her senior season shooting an impressive 59.4% from the field. The Sky’s entire frontcourt will hit the free-agent market next offseason, making this draft selection all the more critical.

4. Los Angeles Sparks

Rickea Jackson| swing player | Tennessee

20.2 points | 8.2 rebounds | 2.3 assists

At one point, Jackson was whom the Sun-Times projected the Sky to select with the No. 3 overall pick, but it will be hard for them to pass up a 6-7 post player with Cardoso’s agility and athleticism. Although the Sky likely won’t pick her, Jackson has the potential to be one of the most effective rookies in the class.

5. Dallas Wings

Aaliyah Edwards | forward | UConn

17.6 points | 9.2 rebounds | 2.1 assists

Despite the Wings’ frontcourt depth, it’s hard to see president/CEO Greg Bibb passing on Edwards with the No. 5 overall pick.

6. Washington Mystics

Jacy Sheldon| guard | Ohio State

17.8 points | 3.8 assists | 3.2 rebounds

The Mystics are in rebuild mode, and Sheldon would be a needed addition to add backcourt depth to a roster in flux.

7. Minnesota Lynx

Alissa Pili | forward | Utah

21.4 points | 6.6 rebounds | 2.4 assists

There are questions about Pili’s defense, but her effectiveness offensively makes her an interesting option for the Lynx at No. 7.

8. Chicago Sky

Angel Reese | forward | LSU

18.6 points | 13.4 rebounds | 2.3 assists

There’s no question about Reese’s work ethic and ability to affect games with her effort, specifically on the boards. Offensively is where Reese will have to develop. With veterans such as Elizabeth Williams and Brianna Turner and a coach such as Teresa Weatherspoon around, Reese might flourish in Chicago. Cardoso and Reese as the Sky’s frontcourt tandem of the future is an enticing possibility.

9. Dallas Wings

Elizabeth Kitley | center | Virginia Tech

22.8 points | 11.4 rebounds | 1.8 assists

The Wings’ frontcourt is full, but selecting Kitley — who tore an ACL in March — at No. 9 might be a good draft-and-stash option.

10. Connecticut Sun

Dyaisha Fair | guard | Syracuse

22.3 points | 4.6 rebounds | 3.6 assists

The Sun are one of the deepest teams in the league, returning MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas along with DeWanna Bonner and a healthy Brionna Jones. A versatile guard such as Fair might fare well with them.

11. New York Liberty

Nika Muhl | guard | UConn

6.9 points | 6.5 assists | 4.0 rebounds

Muhl’s value was on display during the NCAA Tournament, specifically on defense. The Liberty aren’t lacking in any area, but Muhl could be a great get for them at No. 11 because she’ll have time to develop behind a talented backcourt that features arguably the best point guard in league history in Courtney Vandersloot.

12. Atlanta Dream

Charisma Osborne| guard | UCLA

13.9 points | 5.2 rebounds | 4.0 assists

Osborne is coming into the league with five years of college experience. The Dream offer an opportunity for her to develop as a point guard behind Jordin Canada and alongside one of the best wing combos in the league in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

