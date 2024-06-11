Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon reflects on her history as an Olympian as 2024 team is announced

The memory of being selected to the U.S. Olympic roster is still vivid in Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon’s mind.

Her first selection came in 1988 and resulted in a gold medal. Her second came four years later and finished in a bronze.

There were no social-media or content crews present to capture players’ reactions as they met with the decision-makers one by one. It was just a dimly lit room with a spotlight on the players so bright that Weatherspoon recalls not being able to see whom she was speaking with clearly.

‘‘We were at camp,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘You knew your time slot to come in. You never really ran into the person that was coming out, so you didn’t know who made it; you just knew you made it. Once everybody got together, there were hugs and jumping because training camp was hell.’’

USA Basketball announced its roster Tuesday for the 2024 Paris Olympics, making official the 12 names that previously had been reported. The backcourt is headlined by Diana Taurasi, who will make her record sixth Olympic appearance, alongside the Aces’ Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, the Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu, the Storm’s Jewell Loyd and the Mercury’s Kahleah Copper.

Two-time MVPs Breanna Stewart (Liberty) and A’ja Wilson (aces) will anchor the frontcourt and will be joined by the Mercury’s Brittney Griner, the Sun’s Alyssa Thomas and the Lynx’s Napheesa Collier.

Although the rollout is different than it was when Weatherspoon first received the news 36 years ago, the feeling is the same.

‘‘Once you’re told you made the team, there’s an enormous amount of joy that comes over you,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘Especially for me, being able to do this twice and being from a place of 800 or so people [Pineland, Texas], to be an Olympian was huge.

‘‘[It was] an example for our young people in that community to let hem know it doesn’t matter where you come from; it’s the work that you put in for whatever dream you desire.’’

The Sky are the only WNBA team without a player competing at the Olympics, be it in five-on-five, three-on-three or international teams. Copper, a three-time All-Star and a first-time Olympian, spent seven seasons with the Sky — winning Finals MVP in 2021 — before requesting a trade in February.

The 12 players on the roster have a combined 15 Olympic gold medals and will be playing for Team USA’s eighth consecutive gold in women’s basketball.

Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is noticeably absent from the roster. On Tuesday, USA Basketball women’s national team committee chair Jennifer Rizzotti summarized why Clark was left off the Olympic team.

‘‘There’s no avoiding the conversation around who didn’t [make the roster],’’ Rizzotti said. ‘‘Essentially, it was the committee’s job to pick the 12 based on our selection criteria. As much as you want to make the conversation around how we should have considered TV viewership or jersey sales or popularity, that wasn’t the purview of the committee to have those discussions.’’

Dawn Staley, Bethany Donaphin, Dan Padover, Seimone Augustus and DeLisha Milton-Jones also were on the committee that selected the team, which then was approved by the USA Basketball board of directors.

Weatherspoon was asked Tuesday whether she thought Sky rookie Angel Reese has what it takes to be an Olympian one day.

‘‘I know you’re not asking me that question,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘She’s showing it. She has what it takes; you’re doggone right she has what it takes. [Fellow rookie] Kamilla [Cardoso] has what it takes, as well, to be with her country. Everybody on this team has what it freakin’ takes.’’

