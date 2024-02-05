Diamond DeShields returning to the Sky

The Sky’s first major free agent signing was a homecoming.

Diamond DeShields has signed with the Sky after a two-year stint outside Chicago, per team policy terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DeShields was drafted by the Sky third overall in 2018 with the hope that she would eventually be their franchise player. In 2019, she earned her first and only All-Star nod, averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals for the Sky.

In 2020, DeShield's entire trajectory was altered when an MRI revealed a tumor in her spinal cord that would require surgery. After the tumor was removed — leaving her with involuntary body spasms and tremors — she recovered away from the public eye.

Sky VP of Basketball Operations and strength and conditioning coach Ann Crosby was just one member of the franchise by DeShields' side throughout. She returned to the court for the 2020 season, just six months after surgery — but was a different player as she continued to deal with body tremors.

She averaged 6.8 points for the Sky in 13 games during the WNBA’s bubble season before leaving early, citing personal reasons. In 2021, she was a vital piece of the Sky’s first WNBA championship, averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists while starting in 22 of the team’s 32 games.

It wasn’t until over six months after the Sky’s title that the extent of DeShield's medical condition and rehabilitation were detailed in an ESPN special — a program that aired a month after DeShields was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in a three-team deal that brought Julie Allemand to the Sky.

The move was a blow to DeShields , who had envisioned playing her entire career in Chicago. She averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in one season for the Mercury.

Her return comes during an unstable time for the franchise.

A year after former coach/GM James Wade failed to re-sign any of the Sky’s championship-winning veteran core, first-year GM Jeff Pagglioca and the team have struck out big in free agency. After failing to sign top point guard target Skylar Diggins-Smith, the team signed point guard Lindsay Allen, who spent the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Lynx.

Allen was the only free agent the Sky signed this off-season until DeShields’ return was secured Monday.

DeShields not only is returning to Chicago, but also will, once again, be returning to the court after an injury.

DeShields hurt her knee and missed the entire 2023 season after being traded to the Dallas Wings. That four-team deal also brought Marina Mabrey to Chicago, flushing the team’s draft capital in the process.

She has been documenting her rehab on social media and, according to her camp, is ready to go for the upcoming season and happy to be coming home.

“They say if it’s meant to be, it’ll come back,” DeShields said in a statement. “Well, I’m back!”

DeShields' addition is going to make for a highly competitive training camp in Chicago.

Kahleah Copper is the only certain starter in the backcourt coming into the season. While it was assumed that Marina Mabrey was also a lock to start for Teresa Weatherspoon, DeShields and Copper are a proven commodity together. Meanwhile, Dana Evans has proven she’s ready for a shot at the starting point guard position.

In addition to DeShields, the Sky signed forward Taya Reimer to a training camp contract Monday.

