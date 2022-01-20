Diamond DeShields’ future with the Sky is in question

The Sky drafting Diamond DeShields third overall in the 2018 WNBA draft was an indication of the success that awaited the franchise.

But four years later, DeShields’ future in Chicago is in doubt.

DeShields is without question the Sky’s best draft pick over the last five years. Then-Sky general manager Amber Stocks thought DeShields would be a franchise player, whom the Sky could build a championship team around. And she looked the part, too, especially in her first two seasons.

She made an instant impact when she teamed up with Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28 minutes a game for the Sky her rookie year.

By her sophomore season, she was a WNBA All-Star.

Two years later, DeShields is coming off a WNBA championship season with the franchise that drafted her, but she doesn’t see a future with the team.

“Honestly, I don’t really see myself being back [in Chicago] unfortunately,” DeShields said. “It’s not something I ever envisioned for myself or thought would happen, but things change, feelings change and people change.”

DeShields' free agency status is fluid right now. Her agent, Mike Cound, said DeShields has taken meetings with half the league via Zoom and there are at least three serious contenders as of Thursday. DeShields also said she’s been in communication with Sky coach/general manager James Wade.

A key in the process is finding a team that sees her as a starter and a franchise player. During the 2021 season, it became clear to DeShields that was not the case in Chicago.

DeShields’ 2020 season marked a significant turning point in her status as the future of the Sky. In the bubble, DeShields dealt with a lingering knee injury that cut her season short and required surgery. She averaged 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13 games for the Sky.

By 2021, it became apparent with Candace Parker in the fold and Kahleah Copper’s rise that the team was no longer being built around DeShields. Wade made adjustments to his starting rotation midway through the season, moving Quigley into the starting five in place of DeShields.

Throughout the 2021 season, DeShields spoke candidly about working her way back to 100%, mentally and physically. She’s currently playing overseas in Italy and said she feels healthy and it’s no secret what that looks like.

Wade extended a qualifying offer to DeShields on Jan. 2 and as a restricted free agent the Sky can match any offer that DeShields receives.

Although at this point her return to Chicago is questionable, until a contract is signed, which can begin happening Feb. 1, nothing is off the table.

“I love Chicago,” DeShields said. “I love what we’ve been able to build there. It’s different for those of us who were there when Wintrust was empty and even before then, the ones who played in Rosemont. I’m really thankful that I was part of bringing a championship to the city that I’ve come to know and call home.”