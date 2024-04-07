The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Chicago News

1 hospitalized in Humboldt Park house fire

The man suffered burns and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE 1 hospitalized in Humboldt Park house fire
CFD_05.JPG

One person was injured in a fire Apr. 7, 2024, in Humboldt Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A 59-year-old man was hospitalized after a fire early Sunday in Humboldt Park.

Firefighters responded to a residential blaze just after 12:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered burns to his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Three other people were displaced.

Chicago fire officials have not released any additional information, including what caused the fire.

Next Up In News
Gun cases in Chicago turned down by feds at higher rate than in most cities
Janitors in SEIU Local 1 approve new three-year contract
Driver hits 2 pedestrians in River North
Chicago man faces murder charges in Chatham homicide
Use these tips to photograph the eclipse and avoid damaging your phone or camera
Green City Market opens 25th season earlier than ever, bringing thousands to Lincoln Park
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_517.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t leave my cheating wife because she’s critically ill
She revealed she’s been seeing another man but now is so sick that if left alone, she could die.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 7, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
ea92d800-1e03-4c98-9f3e-0abe5416c706.jpg
The Watchdogs
Gun cases in Chicago turned down by feds at higher rate than in most cities
Federal prosecutors are less likely than those in most other places — including New York and Los Angeles — to approve gun charges. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is taking up some of those rejected cases.
By Frank Main
 
JANITORS-040424-3.jpg
Work
Janitors in SEIU Local 1 approve new three-year contract
The deal includes a 15% wage increase and improved health care and retirement benefits, the union said. It was ratified a day before the current contract expires.
By Kade Heather
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
How a change in plate approach is helping Cubs’ offense
The Cubs have succeeded on offense by engineering long at-bats. They rarely chase on pitches outside of the zone (20.5%) and swing at the highest percentage of pitches in the zone (69.9%) entering Saturday’s game.
By Kyle Williams
 