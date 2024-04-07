1 hospitalized in Humboldt Park house fire

A 59-year-old man was hospitalized after a fire early Sunday in Humboldt Park.
Firefighters responded to a residential blaze just after 12:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The man suffered burns to his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Three other people were displaced.
Chicago fire officials have not released any additional information, including what caused the fire.
