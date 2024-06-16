1 killed in crash near Cook County Jail

At least one person was killed and multiple others injured in a crash Sunday morning near the Cook County Jail.
Just after 5 a.m., two vehicles collided in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, according to Chicago police.
One passenger was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.
Multiple other people were injured, according to police.
Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
