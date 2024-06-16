The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 16, 2024
1 killed in crash near Cook County Jail

At least one person has died following a crash Sunday morning in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Police sirens

One person was killed and multiple others injured in a crash June 16, 2024, in Little Village.

Adobe Stock Photo

At least one person was killed and multiple others injured in a crash Sunday morning near the Cook County Jail.

Just after 5 a.m., two vehicles collided in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, according to Chicago police.

One passenger was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Multiple other people were injured, according to police.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

Close up of a hand holding shopping bags while a young woman in the background walks out of Zara on Magnificent Mile with a shopping bag.
Small Business
What the new 'buy now, pay later' rule means for small businesses offering the service
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a new rule that may ease small business owners’ minds on offering the popular service.
By Mae Anderson | AP
 
A cat hold a "free hug" sign.
Someone in Chicago
What Chicago Pride events can have a lasting impact?
Great things will be happening at Northalsted, Wrigley Field and 47th Street.
By Ismael Pérez
 
Desiré Borges-09.JPG
Immigration
Lo que Chicago puede aprender de Colombia sobre cómo manejar una ola migratoria
El pequeño y relativamente pobre país sudamericano ha recibido cuatro veces más venezolanos que Estados Unidos, pero ofrece una vía de integración. Fuimos a verlo.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ  and Anthony Vazquez
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Tween keeps bringing up the gifts, candy and cash she wants
Stepdaughter’s obsessive child seems to be getting the wrong lessons at home.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago Daily News front page on June 16, 1924
Chicago History
Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: Loop cabaret Moulin Rouge bombed, multiple injuries
Damage was estimated at $50,000 from the bombing, which came as the club at Van Buren Street and Wabash Avenue was being prepared to reopen after being closed a year by federal injunction, according to the report published June 16, 1924.
By Sun-Times staff
 