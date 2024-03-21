The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Loyola falls in first round of NIT with loss to Bradley

Braden Norris scored all of his team-high 17 points in the second half, but Loyola suffered a 74-62 loss to Bradley in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night in Peoria.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Drew Valentine

“Tough to go out with my guys like that,” coach Drew Valentine said. “I thought we really battled in the second half. I am proud of my group. I appreciate them making this year extremely fun and having an incredible amount of belief.”

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The Ramblers were down 20 points in the first half before Norris helped them battle back and make it a two-point game, 54-52, with 6:30 remaining in the second half.

The Braves halted the momentum with a three and grew their lead back to seven over the next two minutes. Norris scored on two straight possessions to get the Ramblers within five by the three-minute mark. But Bradley expanded its lead back to double-digits.

“Tough to go out with my guys like that,” coach Drew Valentine said. “I thought we really battled in the second half. Bradley did an incredible job of making us play the way we did tonight so give them credit. I am proud of my group. I appreciate them making this year extremely fun and having an incredible amount of belief. They all believed and that’s why we were able to accomplish what we did this year.”

Dame Adelekun had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (23-10). Miles Rubin added seven points and seven rebounds.

Bradley’s Duke Deen scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the second half.

