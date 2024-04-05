The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
USC’s Bronny James enters NBA Draft while retaining college eligibility

By  Associated Press
   
USC's Bronny James

Bronny James will enter the NBA Draft after one season at Southern California. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal.

John Locher/AP

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James will enter the NBA Draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal.

"I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete," James posted.

James posted his decision hours before USC was set to introduce Eric Musselman as its new coach. He replaces Andy Enfield, who left on Monday to become coach at SMU.

James averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting six of 25 games for the Trojans. He shot 37% from the field, 27% from 3-point range and 68% from the free-throw line.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard didn't make his college debut until Dec. 10. He suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at the Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

