George Santos expelled from Congress, how Illinois members voted

WASHINGTON — Three Illinois House members — two Republicans and a Democrat — declined on Friday to kick now former Rep. George Santos R-N.Y., out of Congress.

Santos was expelled after being charged with a raft of federal felonies, including allegations of fraud and campaign finance violations.

After its probe of Santos’ use of campaign funds that included spending sprees on luxury items, the House Ethics Committee concluded that “Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House.”

The resolution that led to the expulsion of the Santos needed a two-thirds vote to pass. The tally was 311 members voting yes, 114 voting no, two voting present and eight members not voting.

On the Republican side, there were 105 yes votes, 112 no votes and five members not voting. Illinois GOP Reps. Mary Miller and Mike Bost voted no; Darin LaHood voted yes.

On the Democratic side, there were 206 yes votes, two no votes, two present votes and three members not voting. One of those Democratic present votes came from Illinois Rep. Jonathan Jackson. All the other Illinois Democrats voted yes.

Asked to explain his vote, Jackson told the Sun-Times in a statement, “Today, I voted present on the motion to expel now-former Congressman Santos. Despite his reprehensible behavior, I am deeply concerned by the precedent such an expulsion sets. At a time when Congress has shredded norms and reached new levels of dysfunction, we must protect this institution and the constitutional right to due process. Former Congressman Santos deserves his day in court and to be judged by a jury of his peers. That day is coming, and until then, he deserves the presumption of innocence.”

Members facing criminal charges have handled their status in different ways. In the Senate, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., with bribery and other federal charges hanging over him, continues to serve.

In November, 2012, Jackson’s brother, now ex-Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., resigned, citing health reasons in a letter to now former House Speaker John Boehner, where he also acknowledged for the first time the federal probe he was facing. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his former wife Sandi, both pleaded guilty in 2013 to looting Jackson’s congressional campaign fund and using the money for personal spending sprees. The ex-congressman and Sandi Jackson, a former South Side 7th Ward alderperson, each have served their prison terms.