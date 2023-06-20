The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Columnists NASCAR Chicago Street Race Entertainment and Culture

People pay for that?

NASCAR is expecting Chicagoans to pay for the privilege of watching stock cars race.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE People pay for that?
Stock cars on the track June 11 at the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350.

It looks like this: Chase Elliott drives his No. 9 blue-and-yellow No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet on June 11 at the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (California) Raceway.

Logan Riely/Getty Images

So NASCAR. The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, roaring around downtown Chicago in less than two weeks.

A nightmare I’ve come to think of as “Lori’s Revenge.”

We’re all read about it. The course. The disruption. Taste of Chicago booted from its traditional perch. Not only this summer, but for two more to come. Nowhere near the epic proportions of Rich Daley’s flush-billions-down-the-toilet-for-the-next-75-years blunder. But quite a commitment to expensive folly nevertheless.

Opinion bug

Opinion

And, pardon me for asking, is Lori Lightfoot even going? Or has she already decamped to Cambridge, where she sits at a window, tapping a pencil against a yellow legal pad. Puffing out her cheeks. Gathering her thoughts. About leadership ...

Sorry. So Monday, with June suddenly two-thirds over, I began looking ahead, and had this thought: “Maybe I should go to see NASCAR.”

Stock car racing is a bedrock American sport — 10th place, anyway, behind pro wrestling and tennis. I’ve gone downtown to witness what I imagined a comparable event — the Chicago Marathon — to cheer my brother when he ran. Masses of onlookers craning for a glimpse. Not the most enjoyable time — I never did catch sight of him among the lank bundles of sinew loping past. But not a bad way to spend the day either. It wasn’t as if it cost anything.

I assumed going to see the NASCAR race would be something similar. Hop off at Union Station, stroll down Adams. Eyeball some stock cars roaring around a curve. Snap a few photos for social media. Watch for, oh, half an hour, until you get the point — vroom vroom. Then go find lunch.

I plunged into the Internet, and quickly found the City of Chicago’s Ticket Options page.

Take a look at the website. I’m curious as to whether your reaction is similar to mine. I’ll wait.

Related

Did you, like me, see that page and think: “They CHARGE for this?!?!” We shut down the heart of Chicago for a month so a bunch of speed freaks can chase each others’ tails and regular Chicagoans are expected to PAY MONEY to watch the proceedings?

That’s like your neighbor setting up an enormous inflatable bouncy castle on your front lawn for his kid’s birthday party, then trying to charge your children admission.

Not a little money, either. “General admission” ranges from $269 to $353, which covers the two days, in the mad assumption that someone, going downtown, could then conceivably think: “Gee, that was fun; I think I’ll go again tomorrow.”

Related

Ticket prices sail off into the stratosphere from there. Reserved seats start at $465. Something called the Pit Road Terrace begin at $1,265. And what is the Pit Road Terrace? “Open Air deck with GREAT VIEWS of Pit Road and the Start/Finish Line.” Which makes you wonder where plain old General Admission gets you. The same open air, one hopes.

OK, the tickets do give you access to a place where you can buy food — it’s as if they found a way to make Taste of Chicago even MORE expensive and inconvenient by adding a road race. And yes, there is music later, including the Black Crowes on July 1, and the quite excellent Miranda Lambert July 2 — I could see buying a ticket, skipping the car race, and just going to see her.

Work crews are setting up grandstands along streets in and around Grant Park for the big NASCAR race weekend, July 1=2, 2023.

Work crews are setting up grandstands along streets in and around Grant Park for the big NASCAR race next month, but sitting in those seats won’t be cheap.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

But honestly. If you could pay $1,000 and Brandon Johnson would show up at your doorstep driving Joey Lagano’s No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang, then race you around the city streets for an hour while Miranda Lambert coos “Mama’s Broken Heart” from the back seat before dropping you off at home, would you do it? I think I’d rather keep the money.

Maybe I need readers to help educate me here. Have you been to a stock car race? What’s the appeal? Beyond getting drunk all day and waiting for spectacular crashes, that is. Are you going to NASCAR in Chicago? What did you spend and why? Though I imagine anyone flush enough to buy tickets is also too discreet to justify it. You’re an equity partner, taking clients. OK, we can stipulate that.

You can go on Stubhub and buy a ticket to the July 1 Cubs game for $54. Meaning, for the price of one cheap NASCAR seat, you could go to Wrigley Field and take five friends with you. I know what I’d do.

Related

Next Up In Commentary
Welcome to draft season — now get rid of them
Will state study be end of the line for $6.5 billion One Central transit hub?
Civil asset forfeiture is a problem in Cook County
Yes, we have a two-tiered justice system — but not like Trump claims
NBA Draft is dodging the Bulls this year
Cody Bellinger still has chance to have one of Cubs’ best seasons by center fielder since 1961
The Latest
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs
Sports
Welcome to draft season — now get rid of them
Drafts shouldn’t exist. That’s true even in a year in which they’ve been kinder to Chicago than any of the five major sports franchises have been.
By Patrick Finley
 
Roasted eggplant, zucchini and yellow squash slices keep this veggie gratin light and colorful, alternating with a bright tomato sauce and fluffy ricotta.
Recipes
Celebrate the season’s bounty with a roasted vegetable gratin
This layered vegetable gratin resembles a lasagna, with one key difference: There are no pasta sheets.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Judge William Hooks poses for a portrait in his office on May 28, 2021 at the the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
News
Attorney accuses Cook County judge of making racist comments in domestic abuse case
Attorney Matthew Fakhoury said Judge Williams Hooks “stereotypically” commented about people accused of domestic violence and said “Middle Eastern men are also controlling and abusive.”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. The game will honor Hall of Famer Willie Mays, a Birmingham native.
MLB
Alabama’s Rickwood Field, the country’s oldest ballpark, will host MLB game honoring Negro Leagues
The game will also honor Hall of Famer Willie Mays, a Birmingham native who began his professional career with the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948.
By Associated Press
 
A 2023 R1T pickup truck is charged in a bay at a Rivian delivery and service center Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Denver.
Transportation
Rivian to join Tesla charging network as automakers consider company’s plug
It is another domino to fall as the auto industry considers switching to Tesla’s connector. At present, nearly all automakers other than Tesla use a connector developed with the Society of Automotive Engineers.
By Tom Krisher | AP
 