The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Columnists News Commentary

When it comes to religious oppression, where does it end?

Respect and coercion clash in Sweden. Should Quran burning be safely squelched, is Dante’s “Inferno” next?

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE When it comes to religious oppression, where does it end?
Pakistan Muslim Women League members hold a banner during a rally to denounce the recent burning of the holy book Quran that took place in Sweden, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim Women League members chant slogans during a rally to denounce the recent burning of the holy book Quran that took place in Sweden, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Lahore, Pakistan.

K.M. Chaudary/AP photo

Readers sometimes suggest that I am against religion. Which is simply not true.

Life is a long time, pocked with misfortune and death. Faith in some kind of comforting story seems to help, filling the empty hours, creating the illusion of meaning, and comforting sufferers when reason fails. I’d never dream of trying to yank that blankie away.

Rather, I believe religion should be voluntary. A radical thought, I know, so let me explain. You review the beliefs and practices dictated by a particular faith — angels, Kashrut, the giant tortoise balancing the universe on his shell, whatever — and freely decide what to embrace and what to reject. Your call. Not mine.

This liberal lunacy can confuse religious types, who consider forcing their practices upon the unwilling an integral part of their belief system. So much that to oppose their doing so strikes them as attacking their faith, root and branch. If I decide not to celebrate Christmas, I am deliberately offending them.

Opinion bug

Opinion

And the faithful have a genius for taking offense. The acts of others, if contrary to their religion, are a sort of death ray, effective over huge distances. That baffles me. There’s almost nothing you can do to offend me. Call me awful names? Get in line. Make a big pile of my books and set them on fire? Fine, if you paid for them. I’ll tweet a photo of the flames. That kind of vituperation is a compliment — people sharing hate mail are slyly bragging: “I matter; look at the reaction I inspire!”

To me, taking offense only draws attention to criticism. By culling books on America’s racist past, the state of Florida didn’t suppress history; it magnified it.

The ability to absorb criticism is a challenge everywhere. Are you following the problems radiating from Sweden? On June 28, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee, burned pages torn from a Quran in front of a Stockholm mosque during the Muslim holy day of Eid al-Adha (while waving Swedish flags and blasting the Swedish national anthem — a dramatic touch). The complication is that in Sweden, you need official approval to hold a protest. He had it.

The burning turned an isolated act into an international crisis. Iraq expelled their Swedish ambassador and a mob attacked the Swedish embassy in Baghdad. Some argue that burning Qurans is not free speech, but hate speech, and thus illegal. That makes some sense to me — a burning Quran could be like a burning cross. The whole imbroglio might stall Sweden’s membership in NATO.

I’m torn. You could say it’s called consequences. Right-wingers in this country like to hide behind the First Amendment when expressing loathsome sentiments, forgetting that the Constitution prevents our government from censoring them, not their fellow citizens from reacting viscerally or regarding them as haters and loons.

If I show up outside Holy Name Cathedral on Easter and set a huge crucifix ablaze, it’s my right, perhaps. But I’m also asking for trouble. An act being legally permissible and it being a good idea are very different things.

That said, I’m reluctant to let zealous mobs in distant countries limit my freedoms in the United States. First, as we’ve learned from our own homegrown fanatics, religious oppression is insatiable. Win the abortion battle, and they immediately go after contraception. There’s no end. What if, should Quran burning be safely squelched, they decide to ... oh for instance ... go after Dante?

The prophet Muhammad, blessed be he, makes a startling appearance in “Inferno,” at the beginning of the 28th canto, in the ninth ditch of hell. He’s among the schismatics, split from chin to anus, trailing his entrails. It’s grosser than that, but prudence suggests not to go into further details.

Why don’t Iraqis demand that every library in the world yank their copies of “Inferno”? Maybe that’s too high a hill — easier to abuse Sweden.

But if they did demand it, what could we say? That purging libraries of books that some claim offend their sensibilities is un-American? Ah, hahaha. Don’t get me wrong, the hypocrisy is there. I can see a Florida official, arms filled with volumes freshly yanked because they suggest that racism runs through American history, or that LGBTQ people exist, patiently explaining that no, we can’t ban books out of consideration for Muslim sensibilities. Not in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Next Up In Commentary
Historic Trump indictment will help nation get to bottom of his effort to overturn 2020 election
At Northwestern — aka Cautionary Tale U. — a new investigation launches as football begins
Carbon capture technology is safe. Illinois should embrace CO2 pipeline projects.
Race-based medicine is not the solution to health disparities
Landmarks commission has a chance to help save historic West Side mansion
USWNT forward Trinity Rodman didn’t get much help from her dad, Dennis, during rise to stardom
The Latest
AP23161456163834.jpg
Sports
White Sox news: GM Rick Hahn spins another tale about a lost season
As Sox wave a white flag, Hahn sticks to a familiar script that has us all trusting him to get it right next year.
By Chris De Luca
 
Carla Haskins, a patient care technician at Loretto Hospital for 5 years, leads a chant for striking workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Illinois as they march Monday morning outside the West Side hospital.
La Voz Chicago
200 trabajadores de Loretto Hospital comienzan huelga
Los trabajadores del centro médico del lado oeste están exigiendo aumentos de sueldo, más personal y mejores condiciones de trabajo.
By Mitch Dudek and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks during a press conference at the Dirksen Federal Building, Jan. 13, 2017.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Northwestern hires former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review how it reports hazing
Lynch will make her findings public after examining the university’s accountability mechanisms, the university announced Tuesday.
By David Struett
 
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, on Tuesday.
Democracy Solutions Project
Historic Trump indictment will help nation get to bottom of his effort to overturn 2020 election
The conspiracy charges announced by Special Counsel Jack Smith were a necessary step in establishing the extent of former president’s alleged assault on the rule of law.
By CST Editorial Board
 
68f8ae7cdaebcfc7da0e258d15ff9415.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Muere oficial de seguridad de cine de Roosevelt Collection durante altercado con adolescente
“Mucha gente joven trabaja en el teatro, por lo que de vez en cuando él les daba consejos personales sobre cómo manejar las cosas. Gran parte del equipo lo veía como un tío mayor”, lo recordó el gerente principal.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 