With City Council slated to vote Wednesday on Gaza cease-fire measure, how realistic is the resolution’s language?

WASHINGTON – The Chicago City Council on Wednesday is poised to consider a resolution — the final wording is still not public as of Monday — calling for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as the civilian death toll in Gaza soars, and the humanitarian crisis grows each day.

However, the language in the version that passed out of a committee — and still appears to be in play — is outdated, one-sided and not taking into account fast moving events among all the players.

Resolutions — whether in the City Council or in Congress — are symbolic, non-binding and usually have no practical impact. In the case of the Council, the cease-fire resolution is fueled by the most progressive, most pro-Palestinian members of the chamber.

The war is in its fourth month.

On Oct. 7, the military wing of Hamas, which is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, and other Gaza militants brutally attacked Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 200 others hostage, while also carrying out sexual assaults during the rampage.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government declared war on Hamas, launching air, sea and ground strikes. According to the Associated Press, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza puts the death toll at more than 26,000 Palestinians. The count does not separate out the deaths of fighters and civilians. More than 100 hostages remain captive in Gaza.

There is widespread sympathy for the Palestinians suffering in Gaza. How can you not be anguished over the deaths, destruction and displacement in Gaza — while at the same time wanting the hostages’ release and an end to the ability of Hamas to attack Israel.

You have to question why the City Council is devoting time and energy to the Israel-Hamas war while there are so many other problems — such as the migrant crisis and crime — that is under their direct control.

But if alderpeople insist on weighing in, they have an obligation to write a resolution in a way that is even-handed and sensitive to both sides. The Chicago area is home to the largest Palestinian and Palestinian-American population in the U.S., and the city has one of the largest Jewish populations in the nation.

The resolution that passed out of the City Council Committee on Health and Human Relations in a December meeting chaired by Mayor Brandon Johnson ally Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, (33rd) called on Biden and Congress to “facilitate a lasting peace in Gaza starting with a permanent ceasefire.”

The demand for an “immediate” cease-fire does not recognize the reality that no one — not even President Joe Biden — can call for a cease-fire and make it happen right away. Ending the violence in Gaza needs the agreement of two parties — Hamas and the government of Israel, led by Netanyahu.

There was no mention in that City Council measure of facilitating a lasting peace for Israel and neutralizing the ability of Hamas to attack Israel. Hamas continues to send rockets to hit Israeli targets.

Rodriguez Sanchez unfortunately did not address an assertion made by a witness at that December hearing that Chicago “gives” Israel $40 million. That statement begged an explanation, and Rodriguez Sanchez was negligent in not getting one in real time. Ronnie Reese, a spokesman for Johnson, said the city never appropriated $40 million for Israel.

That City Council resolution, if passed, would support a United Nations measure on the Israel-Gaza war that could undermine U.S. influence on the world stage. Why do City Council members want to back a move to essentially override a U.S. veto of a UN cease-fire measure that did not seem fair to Israelis and Palestinians?

The situation is getting more dire as the potential for escalation grows, with the Sunday drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops and injured more than 40 others.

In Paris over the weekend, there were talks were about a pause in fighting contingent on a Gaza hostage deal. Among those at the table were CIA Chief William Burns, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, and head of the Egyptian Intelligence Services Abbas Kamel.

The Qatari leader was in Washington on Monday to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th), is offering an alternative resolution that acknowledges the “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Her measure should be considered.

As she said in a note to her colleagues, any resolution they pass has to call for “an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” deny “Hamas the ability to again attack Israelis or use Palestinians as human shields” and, looking ahead, create a “genuine peace process between Israel and the Palestinians based on recognition and direct negotiations.”