Pelosi hits Chicago on June 1 for Chicago area House Democratic candidates

WASHINGTON — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., hits Chicago on Friday afternoon June 1 to bolster Chicago area House Democratic candidates.

Pelosi and Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., are the names behind a noon fundraiser at the East Bank Club to benefit the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the House Democrats political operation. The DCCC top Illinois Democratic nominees who are challenging Republicans are on the invitation: that’s Sean Casten, aiming at Rep. Peter Roskam; Lauren Underwood, looking to defeat Rep. Randy Hultgren; and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, trying to tackle Rep. Rodney Davis in the 8th, 14th, and 13th Congressional Districts.

The tab ranges from $33,900 to $2,500, according to an invitation obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Pelosi will also do an event with House Democratic nominee Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, the Cook County Board member who is all but elected to the House, with winning the House Illinois Democratic primary tantamount to clinching the seat in the heavily Democratic 4th Congressional District.