The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
Andrew Flynn, assistant manager of Flatwater Farms, packs greens into plastic containers at the Green City Market in Lincoln Park.

Andrew Flynn, assistant manager of Flatwater Farms, at the Green City Market in Lincoln Park.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Consumer Affairs Small Business Money

Fruit, veggies at Chicago-area farmers markets could be hurt due to cold snaps this spring

The wild temperature swings might affect supplies in particular of apples, peaches and nectarines as well as other summer produce, farmers say.

By  Amy Yee
   

Big temperature swings this spring were nerve-wracking for farmers, who saw some crops damaged or killed when the mercury plunged. And that could affect supplies of some fruits and vegetables at Chicago-area farmers markets, farmers say.

Flatwater Farms in Buchanan, Mich., sells dozens of crops on summer Saturdays at the Green City Market in Lincoln Park, and the dip to 39 degrees after a warm spell in April, temperatures dipped to 39 degrees damaged its few peach trees and some vegetable crops, according to Andrew Flynn, the farm’s assistant manager.

“The asparagus got decimated,” Flynn says, and tomatoes were hurt, too.

He says Flatwater workers scrambled to cover crops with protective sheeting and that other, more cold-loving crops weren’t affected.

“Kale, chard, cabbage, broccoli are loving life,” Flynn says, and there also is an abundance of fennel and peas.

That’s good news since the farm in April transplanted a lot of produce from indoor grow houses, including arugula, spring mix, Asian greens and chamomile.

“We already invested enormous amounts of time and effort,” Flynn says. “This year and last year, we gambled with the weather.”

Customers picking up produce this spring from the Ellis Family Farms stand at the Green City Market in Lincoln Park.

Customers picking up produce this spring from the Ellis Family Farms stand at the Green City Market in Lincoln Park.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Temperatures in Chicago reached a high of 81 degrees in April but plummeted to a low of 35. Fluctuations at farms in Illinois, Michigan and Indiana that supply Chicago-area farmers markets also have been dramatic, though conditions at each farm varied widely depending on their location and geography. Higher ground will be warmer, for instance, and crops planted there are less affected by cold.

Raghela Scavuzzo, the Illinois Farm Bureau’s associate director of food system development, says farms in some placed suffered damaged from the cold while others were unscathed.

“Stem fruit that was potentially in bloom could be in jeopardy, but I know farms that had no damage,” Scavuzzo says. “Some had complete loss, some had 50% loss. Some had none.”

Like the weather, the outlook for produce is “unpredictable and can change at any time,” she says.

Fruit trees can be especially vulnerable to the temperature swings. Lake Breeze Organics, a farm in Benton Harbor, Mich., that sells at Evanston’s downtown farmers market on Saturdays, warned customers that its apples and peaches were hit hard.

Scavuzzo says farmers markets this summer “might look different than how it normally looks.”

“We won’t have a complete shortage of anything, just pockets of shortage,” she says. But she says she’s “hopeful we will have a better peak season than last year.”

Scavuzzo is hoping that customers who might not be able to find some produce will still buy other items: “Maybe farms lost their cherries but have rhubarb. So think about that when you’re doing your purchasing. If they had a big crop loss, they will need more help than ever.”

Rene Galder, owner of Ellis Family Farm in Benton Harbor, Mich., says April’s cold snap didn’t affect her crops. Galder, who sells at the Green City Market on Saturdays, says the farm’s raspberries and blueberries are in full blossom and look good.

Rene Galder, owner of Ellis Family Farms, packs an order at the Green City Market.

Rene Galder, owner of Ellis Family Farms, packs an order at the Green City Market.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

The 60-acre farm is near Lake Michigan so it “doesn’t get too cold or hot,” she says.

When temperatures reached 28 degrees in April, it was “fine for apples and peaches, depending on what stage we’re in.”

But January’s unseasonably warm temperatures followed by a brutal freeze dealt a harsh blow to apples and peaches that started to bud, according to Galder, who says the farm’s peaches are “down half a crop or less” and that nectarines also were affected but that late-growing peaches still fared decently.

Apple varieties that blossom early, such as Pink Lady, were damaged in the freeze, according to Galder, who says others that blossom later, like Honeycrisp and Swiss Gourmet, “came out really good.”

Food and Restaurants
Calumet Fisheries to reopen Saturday — rebuilt after devastating fire last fall
Money
Japanese streetwear brand BAPE opens first Chicago store near Gold Coast
Small Business
Foxtrot founder says some Chicago stores could reopen this summer
View More Stories In Business
The Latest
D'AQUINO
Israel-Hamas War
DePaul adjunct professor fired for optional assignment on how 'genocide in Gaza' impacts health and biology
Students delivered a petition calling for the reinstatement of Anne d’Aquino on Thursday morning. She was fired on May 8 — two days after she offered an optional assignment, asking students to analyze the impact of “the genocide in Gaza on human health.”
By Jessica Ma
 
Pritzker signs 2025 budget
Columnists
Breaking down partisan talking points on the state budget
Democrat and Republican lawmakers mostly had opposing views of the fiscal year 2025 budget that Gov. Pritzker just signed. Meanwhile, the real problem with state finances is a structural deficit caused by tax policy that doesn’t fit a modern economy.
By Ralph Martire
 
TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-HEALTH-VIRUS
Columnists
Don't forget how Trump mishandled the pandemic
A serious country would look back at Donald Trump’s greatest challenge during his presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic, and recall his embarrassing failures in handling it.
By Mona Charen
 
Art encounter
Murals and Mosaics
Evanston mural honors founders of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois
The four faces peer from the wall of the building, which Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois moved into in 2019.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 
An encampment for unhoused individuals at North Clinton Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the West Loop is seen in this photo, Sunday Dec. 17, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
City Hall
Chicago’s homeless population increased threefold, a city snapshot shows, owing largely to migrants
The city’s annual point-in-time count showed nearly 19,000 people were unhoused on a single night in January.
By Tessa Weinberg
 