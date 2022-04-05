The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Coronavirus News Metro/State

Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’

Cases have been on an incline since March 21, but it’s still “nothing alarming at this point,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said of the mini-spike that’s being driven by the BA.2 subvariant.

Mitchell Armentrout By Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, pictured at a news conference last November.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, pictured at a news conference last November.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Two weeks after Illinois’ COVID-19 numbers started moving in the wrong direction, the state on Tuesday reported its largest daily case count in almost a month.

While the 1,798 new infections logged by the Illinois Department of Public Health were the most in a day since March 11, the coronavirus rebound has been even more pronounced in Chicago. Average daily cases are up 33% in the city compared to last week, with about 284 people testing positive each day.

Cases have been on an incline since March 21, but it’s still “nothing alarming at this point,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said of the mini-spike that’s being driven by the BA.2 subvariant.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be probably more like what we saw, you know, during Alpha and during Delta, as opposed to this really out-of-control [surge] that we saw during Omicron” in early January, Arwady said during an online Q&A.

New COVID-19 cases by day

Graphic by Jesse Howe and Caroline Hurley | Sun-Times

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health


Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

The city’s top doctor said there was “nothing unexpected” about the increase, as the more infectious subvariant of Omicron becomes dominant nationwide — and as more people take off their masks. Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted his statewide indoor mask mandate Feb. 28.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update to reporters in the Blue Room at the Thompson Center in February,

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update to reporters in the Blue Room at the Thompson Center in February,

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

“We expect to see this gradual increase continue for the near future but we’re not seeing signs of a major surge,” Arwady said, pointing to the city’s seven-day average positivity rate of 1.6%. It’s up from 1.2% last week, a modest increase in line with the upticks seen in Northeast states that have typically shown signs of a surge before reaching the Midwest — and nowhere near the double-digit spikes currently hitting parts of Europe.

“[It’s] certainly something we’ll keep watching, but with each passing day, I feel more confident that we will be able to evade a very large surge right now,” Arwady said.

Related

Severe cases remain low, but those metrics typically trail case increases by a few weeks. Illinois hospitals were treating 546 coronavirus patients Monday night, the most since March 21, but still about 93% lower than the apex of the pandemic earlier this year. The state has averaged 12 COVID deaths per day over the past week, down from 13 the previous week.

Hospitalizations and deaths remain near pandemic lows in the city, averaging about eight new hospital admissions and less than one death per day.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update about COVID-19 cases in November.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update about COVID-19 cases in November.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Arwady said she is concerned about lagging vaccination rates in Chicago’s Black community. Only about 62% of Black Chicagoans have gotten a shot, compared to 85% of Asian and Asian-American residents and roughly 76% each of Latinx residents and white residents.

“These are our best protection against serious outcomes, such as hospitalization or death,” Arwady said.

Nationwide studies have shown unvaccinated people are 21 times more likely to die of COVID compared to fully vaccinated and boosted people.

For help finding a shot, visit chi.gov/covidvax or call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 312-746-4835.

In This Stream
Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago COVID-19 cases up 34% in a week, but city still ‘in good control,’ top doc says
Statewide ICU admissions for COVID lowest since early days of pandemic, but cases creeping up in city
Pandemic progress report: Chicago in ‘much better place’ now than ‘any other point’ — but don’t ditch those masks just yet
View all 754 Stories
Next Up In Coronavirus
Vaccinated teachers get paid COVID-19 time off under new law for those who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
Some people seem unable to catch COVID, scientists are trying to figure out why
Vaxxed teachers to get paid COVID-19 time off under bill Pritzker plans to sign Tuesday
City offers free legal representation to low-income Chicago renters at risk of eviction
Emails show Cardinal Blase Cupich helped Mayor Lori Lightfoot shape COVID message
Chicago COVID-19 cases up 34% in a week, but city still ‘in good control,’ top doc says
The Latest
ST22_smyly_01_8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs name lefty Drew Smyly Game 4 starter for opening series vs. Brewers
The Cubs open the season on Thursday at Wrigley Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
Lina González-Granados, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Solti Conducting Apprentice, will lead the CSO in concerts later this week at Symphony Center, due to the absence of maestro Riccardo Muti.
Music
CSO revises remainder of series program due to absence of Riccardo Muti
Muti was forced to withdraw from the remainder of his residency this week in the wake of a positive COVID test on Monday.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
merlin_75551307.jpg
Business
Chicago area gets a greater share in Forbes’ billionaire ranking
Ken Griffin is still No. 1 in the local standings, while insurance investor Patrick Ryan moves to No. 2, and new names join the list.
By David Roeder
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
White Sox
Untitled
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill granting vaccinated teachers and other school employees paid time off for COVID-19 related issues at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Vaccinated teachers get paid COVID-19 time off under new law for those who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed a similar version of the bill after a January standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. But the revised version adds the vaccinated provision as another way to incentivize teachers and school employees to get immunized.
By Tina Sfondeles
 