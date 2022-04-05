The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine News News

Vaccinated teachers get paid COVID-19 time off under new law for those who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’

Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed a similar version of the bill after a January standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. But the revised version adds the vaccinated provision as another way to incentivize teachers and school employees to get immunized.

Tina Sfondeles By Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Vaccinated teachers get paid COVID-19 time off under new law for those who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill granting vaccinated teachers and other school employees paid time off for COVID-19 related issues at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill granting vaccinated teachers and other school employees paid time off for COVID-19 related issues at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday.

Blue Room Stream

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed into law a measure that gives fully vaccinated teachers and other school employees COVID-19 related paid time off — while also returning to them sick days the pandemic forced them to use.

The Democratic governor signed the legislation at the Illinois State Capitol, alongside the leaders of teachers’ unions, school employees and Democratic sponsors. Pritzker vetoed a similar version of the bill shortly after a January standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools.

But the revised version adds in the vaccinated provision as another way to incentivize teachers and school employees to get immunized against the virus.

According to the CTU, educators must be fully vaccinated within five weeks from Tuesday’s date to receive the benefit. “Fully vaccinated” means either one or two rounds of a vaccine, depending on the shot received, plus a booster, the union said in an email sent to members after the signing.

“It ensures that if a teacher has done their part to keep their classrooms safe for their most vulnerable students, they won’t have to worry for a second about their pay or their paid time off if they get COVID, or if they’re required to isolate, or if the school has moved to e-learning and their work can’t be done at home,” Pritzker said at the signing.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers reporters’ questions at the bill-signing ceremony Tuesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers reporters’ questions at the bill-signing ceremony Tuesday.

Blue Room Stream

“Most importantly, this legislation recognizes that our teachers are so much more than their profession. They are members of our communities, and in many cases, they are parents.”

The paid administrative leave also applies to employees who have children who are required to stay home from school for COVID-19-related reasons, and it provides wage protections for all hourly school employees such as janitors or bus drivers who must miss school during a school closure or e-learning day.

Related

Angela Bolger, a paraprofessional at Central Elementary School in downstate O’Fallon, said she had to miss eight days of teaching for COVID-related reasons, including when she contracted COVID in January herself and to stay home when her 7-year-old daughter was exposed to the virus at school.

Angela Bolger, a paraprofessional at Central Elementary School in downstate O’Fallon, speaks at the bill-signing ceremony on Tuesday.

Angela Bolger, a paraprofessional at Central Elementary School in downstate O’Fallon, speaks at the bill-signing ceremony on Tuesday.

Blue Room Stream

“I am allotted 11 sick days. Without this legislation, any additional days missed because of COVID would also mean a cut in pay because I have no more earned sick days,” Bolger said shortly before Pritzker signed the bill.

“Because of this new law, when I have to miss school to keep students safe and prevent the spread of COVID I don’t also have to worry about how I will pay my bills or if I need to think about finding a different job.”

Next Up In Coronavirus
Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Some people seem unable to catch COVID, scientists are trying to figure out why
Vaxxed teachers to get paid COVID-19 time off under bill Pritzker plans to sign Tuesday
City offers free legal representation to low-income Chicago renters at risk of eviction
Emails show Cardinal Blase Cupich helped Mayor Lori Lightfoot shape COVID message
Chicago COVID-19 cases up 34% in a week, but city still ‘in good control,’ top doc says
The Latest
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Man, 20, faces murder charge after victim dies days after Austin shooting
Keyon Hayes was denied bail Tuesday in the murder of Michael Corbitt.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
ST22_smyly_01_8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs name lefty Drew Smyly Game 4 starter for opening series vs. Brewers
The Cubs open the season on Thursday at Wrigley Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
Lina González-Granados, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Solti Conducting Apprentice, will lead the CSO in concerts later this week at Symphony Center, due to the absence of maestro Riccardo Muti.
Music
CSO revises remainder of series program due to absence of Riccardo Muti
Muti was forced to withdraw from the remainder of his residency this week in the wake of a positive COVID test on Monday.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, pictured at a news conference last November.
Coronavirus
Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Cases have been on an incline since March 21, but it’s still “nothing alarming at this point,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said of the mini-spike that’s being driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_75551307.jpg
Business
Chicago area gets a greater share in Forbes’ billionaire ranking
Ken Griffin is still No. 1 in the local standings, while insurance investor Patrick Ryan moves to No. 2, and new names join the list.
By David Roeder
 