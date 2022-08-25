The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Chicago’s leading public health official tests positive for COVID-19

“I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms, but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady wrote in a tweet Thursday morning.

By  Fran Spielman
   
CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady provides an update on the Monkeypox outbreak, including case numbers, testing resources and vaccine allocation. Friday, July 22, 2022.

Dr. Allison Arwady

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

The woman who has led Chicago through the pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady announced the diagnosis on Twitter Thursday morning.

“Last night, for the first time, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms, but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted,” Arwady wrote.

“I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation.”

Arwady reported the positive test one minute after continuing her ongoing Twitter campaign to promote vaccination.

“Vaccines continue to offer excellent protection from severe outcomes related to COVID-19. I encourage you to make sure you’re up-to-date on yours,” the commissioner wrote in the earlier tweet.

“Need help finding your COVID-19 vaccine? Visit Chicago.gov/COVIDvax or stop by one of CDPH’s clinics this weekend at Daley and Wright Colleges.

For two years, Arwady has been a calm and reassuring presence in leading Chicago through the darkest days of a pandemic that has seen Black and Hispanic residents bear the brunt of the disease.

She joined Mayor Lori Lightfoot in sounding the alarm about the racial gap and in coordinating so-called rapid response teams to bridge the divide.

Arwady also held a daily Facebook Live session to take questions about the pandemic.

The City Council initially delayed confirmation of her appointment because she did not support re-opening mental health clinics famously closed by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Prior to joining the health department — initially as chief medical officer — she worked for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an epidemic intelligence officer. In that role, she guided “outbreak response” and worked around the world on Ebola and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, according to her official bio.

