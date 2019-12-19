Pair rob victims at gunpoint in Cragin: police

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of robberies in November and December in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, two people approached someone, pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then struck the victim in the face and fled in their vehicle or a vehicle taken from the victim.

The robberies happened about 10:35 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 2000 block North Laporte Avenue and about 11:20 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 2100 block of North Avers Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides