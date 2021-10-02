3 killed, 42 wounded in Chicago shootings over weekend

At least three people were killed and 42 others were wounded — including four teens — across Chicago over the weekend.

The weekend was significantly less deadly than the last, when 10 people were killed and 58 others wounded across the city.

The first homicide this weekend left a 17-year-old boy dead in a Rosemoor home on the Far South Side. Martinus M. King was shot by someone in a basement around 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 107th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical in Oak Lawn, where he died less than an hour later. Police reported no arrest.

Saturday night, a man was fatally shot in Burnside on the Far South Side. Police found Edward Hudson, 44, lying outside with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 600 block of East 92nd Place about 10:40 p.m., authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday afternoon, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 43, was standing in front of an apartment building about 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a light-colored car pulled up and someone from inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Triple shootings on Near North Side, Gresham

About 3:35 a.m. Sunday, two men, 23 and 46, and a 29-year-old woman were in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street when gunfire erupted, police said. The 46-year-old was struck in his head, the 23-year-old in his foot and the 29-year-old shot in the foot and grazed in the leg, police said. The older man was critically wounded, while the other two had wounds that were not life-threatening.

Three more people were wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Gresham on the South Side. The men were standing in a street about 2:35 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Parnell Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The men, ages 27, 28 and 33, were treated at hospitals.

Four teens wounded

Early Saturday, a teen was in the 2900 block of North Halsted Street when he was shot in the back, police said. The boy, 16, walked into Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

On Friday, two other teens were wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side. They were walking about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of North Pine Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. A 17-year-old boy was struck in the foot, and a 16-year-old boy was struck in the shoulder, police said. They were both in good condition.

A teen was shot and wounded Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The 16-year-old was a traffic light about 4:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored car stopped next to him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left calf, police said. The boy’s condition was stabilized.

At least 32 others were wounded in shootings across the city from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.