Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend was on parole for previously threatening her with a gun: prosecutors

Kenneth Wilson, 31, was denied bail Saturday while he faces an attempted murder charge in the Sept. 22 shooting.

By Madeline Kenney
Adobe Stock Photo

Bail was denied Saturday for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend last month while he was on parole for previously threatening her with a gun.

Kenneth Wilson, 31, was selling drugs on Sept. 22 out of a home in the first block of East 118th Street when his ex-girlfriend’s phone rang, Cook County prosecutors said.

The call led to an argument when Wilson asked if she was going to call the police on him and turned physical when Wilson took the 52-year-old woman’s phone away and punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the floor, prosecutors said.

Wilson then stood over the woman and brandished a gun before firing it twice, prosecutors said. She was struck in the chin and bicep.

A witness who was at the house earlier that day, but had left to get something from a nearby store, was headed back to the home when she got a text message that Wilson had shot his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Kenneth Wilson
Chicago Police Department

When the witness got back to the home, she said she saw Wilson “physically shaking” while holding a gun and standing over his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.

The witness got her children from a back room and headed to the front door, but when she realized Wilson had followed them, she pushed him outside and locked the door, prosecutors said.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators found one shell casing inside the home, prosecutors said.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend identified him as the person who shot her and he was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with attempted murder in the shooting, prosecutors said.

Wilson was convicted in 2019 of unlawful use of a weapon after threatening the same ex-girlfriend and was still on parole in that case when he shot her last month, according to prosecutors and state records.

Wilson, a father of two who currently lives with his sister, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, an assistant public defender said. Wilson works side jobs, including painting and cleaning, to earn a living, the defense attorney said.

Wilson is due back in court Nov. 1.

