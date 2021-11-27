 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

The fatal attack occurred in Gresham on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
One person was killed and five others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.
One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

  • A woman was fatally shot inside her home in Gresham on the South Side. Artilia Cunningham, 25, was in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of South May Street when someone fired shots through a window about 1:45 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.
  • In nonfatal attacks, a man, 27, was standing on a sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Parnell Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.
  • About 10 minutes earlier, an 18-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the 1000 block of North Leclaire Avenue when he was robbed of his phone at gunpoint and shot shortly after, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in critical condition, police said.
  • Another man, 46, was standing on the sidewalk in the first block of North Lockwood Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when he was shot in both of his legs, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
  • About half an hour later, a 20-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 5800 block of South Carpenter Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in good condition, police said.

One other person was wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday.

A teen was among 10 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

