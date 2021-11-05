 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Prime suspect’ arrested in Halloween mass shooting near Joliet that left two dead

Police say two gunmen opened fire into a crowd of 200 people, killing Holly Mathews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22 years old.

By David Struett
A police car sits outside a house Sunday evening where more than 12 people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Sunday at a Halloween party in Joliet Township.
A police car sits outside a house Sunday evening where more than 12 people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Sunday at a Halloween party in Joliet Township.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Will County sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a “prime suspect” in a Halloween mass shooting in Joliet Township that killed two young adults and wounded nine other people.

The 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on an unrelated warrant at a home in Joliet, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

The Sun-Times is withholding his name because he has not been charged in the mass shooting last Sunday, when two gunmen opened fire into a crowd of 200 people, killing Holly Mathews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22.

Police had been called at least three times for noise complaints at the party in the 1000 block of East Jackson Street, but a deputy in the area had not tried to disperse the crowd. The gunmen allegedly fired from an elevated porch near a DJ booth.

Holly Mathews (left) and Jonathan Ceballos were killed in a shooting Sunday that wounded at least nine other people.
Holly Mathews (left) and Jonathan Ceballos were killed in a shooting Sunday that wounded at least nine other people.
Provided/GoFundMe

Police have said the shooting may have been gang-related. Word of the party had spread on social media and many uninvited guests had arrived. The murder victims and party hosts had no gang connections, police have said.

The 18-year-old faces unrelated charges for gun possession, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of ammunition, the sheriff’s office said. He was ordered held on $1 million bond at Will County Jail.

Deputies showed up at the suspect’s home Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Gael Drive and forced their way inside, the sheriff’s office said. The teen was arrested inside and a 9mm Glock was allegedly found discarded on the first-floor roof.

The second suspected shooter is still at large.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Ballads predominate ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ on comeback album

ABBA is back with its first album since 1981. While skeptics might ask why, the four Scandinavian septuagenarians decided why not, and "Voyage" does nothing to tarnish their legacy as global hitmakers.

By Associated Press

White Sox GM Rick Hahn on 2021: ‘How can we possibly be satisfied?’

There’s work to be done as Sox continue pursuit of World Series goal

By Daryl Van Schouwen

White Sox cancel SoxFest for second consecutive year

The fan convention is scrapped because of COVID-19 protocols.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Kenosha victim belligerent but no threat, witness says

Jason Lackowski, a former Marine who said he took an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to Kenosha last year to help protect property during violent protests against racial injustice, said that Joseph Rosenbaum "asked very bluntly to shoot him" and took a few "false steppings ... to entice someone to do something."

By Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers says he made best choice for his body, now faces ‘cross hairs of woke mob’ because of vaccination stance

In interview, the Packers quarterback calls himself a "critical thinker" says he’s not anti-vaccine, believes "strongly in bodily autonomy."

By USA TODAY

Lightfoot sets aggressive timetable for forging ahead on Chicago casino

"I would like to get a final list to recommend to the Illinois Gaming Board some time in the first quarter of next year," she said. "We’re very, very interested in moving this process along as expeditiously as possible."

By Fran Spielman