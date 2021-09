Two people were shot, one fatally, in Lawndale Sunday on the West Side.

A man, 54, was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body near where a 42-year-old woman was shot about 4:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The woman was shot once in her left knee and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.