 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Substitute teacher faces sexual exploitation charges after alleged encounter in front of students at North Side school

James Ruml, 29, has been a CPS substitute for three years, according to his defense attorney.

By Clare Spaulding
A 29-year-old substitute teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for rubbing his genital area in the presence of students, according to Cook County prosecutors.
A 29-year-old substitute teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for rubbing his genital area in the presence of students, according to Cook County prosecutors.
Sun-Times file

A substitute teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child following an incident that allegedly happened in front of students at a North Side magnet school in the fall.

James Ruml, 29, was subbing for a writing class Nov. 16 when three 11-year-old students watched as the teacher “leaned back in his chair, stretched his legs wide open and began touching his genital area,” Cook County prosecutors said during a livestreamed bail hearing Saturday. Authorities said it happened in the 4100 block of North Marine Drive, which is where Walt Disney Magnet School is located.

Ruml then allegedly got up to walk around the classroom before stopping in a corner of the room where he continued touching himself, according to prosecutors, who noted that he was fully clothed the entire time.

Students told a teacher about the alleged incident two days later, and the school notified police, prosecutors said.

Ruml, a Chicago resident, has been a CPS substitute for three years, according to his defense attorney, Joseph Cavanaugh. There were no accusations that Ruml exposed himself or made any attempt to touch the students, Cavanaugh said.

The substitute teacher turned himself in Jan. 20, and his bail was set at $75,000 Saturday. Ruml was prohibited from contact with anyone under the age of 18 while his case is pending. He is due in court again Feb. 3.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

8-year-old girl, man critically wounded in Little Village shooting

About 2:45 p.m., a 29-year-old man, and the girl, were in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, when they were shot.

By Jermaine Nolen

Ian Alexander Jr., son of Regina King, dies at age 26

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," a family statement shared by a King spokesman said. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others."

By Associated Press

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Bulls guard Alex Caruso needs surgery after Grayson Allen incident

The initial X-rays for Caruso were negative after Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen all but tackled the guard in mid-air during Friday’s loss, but further images showed on Saturday that the right wrist was fractured and Caruso was headed for surgery next week. He will be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks after that.

By Joe Cowley

Snow warning: Chicago expected to get 2 to 5 inches of snow by Sunday morning

A winter weather advisory in effect from Saturday night through 9 a.m. Sunday also forecasts a sharp drop in temperatures and wind-chill readings in the single digits.

By Jermaine Nolen

Fenwick girls basketball coach Dave Power to retire after 45 years and 1,000 wins

The story of how Dave Power came to win more than 1,000 games coaching high school girls basketball started more than 50 years ago on the driveway outside his house in Glen Ellyn.

By Mike Clark