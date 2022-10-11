Boy, 17, fatally shot in South Shore

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday morning in South Shore, blocks from an elementary school.
The teen was followed by someone to the 1900 block of East 79th Street, where he was shot multiple times about 8:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
The shooting occurred less than half a mile from Horace Mann Elementary School.
The teen is the 28th person killed in South Shore this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community area recorded 28 murders between January and October of last year.
