East Chicago elementary teacher charged with maintaining a ‘kill list’ of students and staff

An elementary school teacher in northwest Indiana has been charged with maintaining a “kill list,” and threatening both students and staff.

Two fifth-grade students at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago told their counselor Wednesday afternoon that their teacher made comments to them about killing herself, students and staff and “has a list,” according to court documents.

The teacher, Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, told one of the students they were at “the bottom of the list,” the documents state.

Carrasquillo was brought into the principal's office, where she told school officials, “I want to kill myself, staff and students, and I did also make a kill list,” the documents allege.

She told school officials she was having mental health issues and “sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom,” the documents state.

Toward the end her interviews with school officials, Carrasquillo said “she was only joking about it all,” but also said “that if she had a car, she would be able to fit two dead bodies in the trunk,” according to the documents.

Carrasquillo only named one specific student on her list but did not provide the list to the school’s principal or vice principal, the documents state.

She was told to leave school until the conclusion of the investigation, which will likely end in her termination, officials said.

The East Chicago Police Department was alerted and Carrasquillo was arrested the next morning and charged with intimidation. She was ordered held on a $20,000 bond.

