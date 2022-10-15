17-year-old shot and killed in Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Back of the Yards early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

A witness found the teen unresponsive after hearing gunshots in the 700 block of West 50th Street just after midnight, police said.

The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Police didn’t release further details.

