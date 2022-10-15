The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train

The man, 60, was arguing with someone on the train about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot after an argument Oct. 15, 2022 on a Red Line train.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and critically wounded during a fight Saturday morning on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side.

The man, 60, was arguing with someone on the train about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

