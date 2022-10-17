Man found shot to death inside car in Woodlawn

A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 12:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
No one was in custody.
