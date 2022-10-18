Four people killed, two others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday
A store worker was shot to death during an attempted robbery in West Ridge. Salim Khamo, 66, returned fire but missed, police say.
Four people were killed and two others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.
- Early Monday, a man was found shot to death inside a car in Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 12:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.
- An hour later, a man was found fatally shot after crashing a car into a tree in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 53, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest about 1:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in Pullman on the South Side. ,Gerard Thompson, 25 was walking to his car about 5 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Bensley Avenue when someone in a blue Mercedes fired shots, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was shot in the stomach and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
- A store clerk was shot to death during an attempted robbery in West Ridge Monday night. Salim Khamo, 66, was working behind the counter of a food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when he was approached by a gunman who demanded money from the register, police said. He refused to comply and was shot in the chest, officials said.Khamo had a gun and returned fire but missed. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
- A man was shot early Monday in front of a West Englewood home. Just after midnight, the man, 22, was standing on the front porch in the 6400 block of South Winchester Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the abdomen and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
- A few hours later, a man was wounded in a shooting in North Lawndale. The 37-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Avers Avenue when he was approached by a suspect who fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition.
