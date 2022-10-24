The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 17, shot, wounded in Chicago Lawn

The boy was found in an alley about 8:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 17, shot, wounded in Chicago Lawn
A 15-year-old boy was shot June 5, 2020, in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said.

A nearby resident heard a loud noise and found the boy lying in an alley, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Woman charged with murder in fatal Austin stabbing
8-year-old boy fatally shot in Douglas residence
Lawmakers blast police response at illegal drifting event where 5 were shot, but they don’t agree on what should be done
Man charged with killing 1, injuring 3 others after crashing into bus stop in Chatham
Man charged in fatal Forest Park hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old Chicago man
Man fatally shot in front of Greyhound station on Near West Side
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against the Patriots on Monday.
Bears
Bears romp past Patriots 33-14 as QB Justin Fields, defense shine
Other than a brief surge by the Patriots in the second quarter, the Bears controlled the game and gave their best performance of the season
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus entered Monday night on at three-game losing streak.
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus proves he can get up off the mat in beatdown of Patriots
Perhaps one day Gillette Stadium will be known as the beginning of the beginning for the Bears head coach.
By Patrick Finley
 
Derrick Jones Jr.
Bulls
Bulls bench takes a mob mentality in coming back to beat Celtics
It couldn’t have gone any worse for the starters out of the gate, but facing a 19-point deficit the reserves sparked a fire that Boston couldn’t put out. Now, what to do about the starters and the part-time mentality that has messed with their consistency?
By Joe Cowley
 
Urban Prep is the city’s only all-male charter school operator, once celebrated nationally for getting all its seniors, who are almost all Black, into college year after year
Education
Lauded all-boys charter school faces Chicago Public Schools takeover
CPS wants to take over Urban Prep Academies in an unprecedented move to wrest control from its troubled leaders while trying not to displace students.
By Sarah Karp
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Monday night against the Patriots.
Bears
Bears bounce QB Mac Jones from game, lead Patriots 20-14 at halftime
The Bears took a quick 10-0 lead, then it slipped away when the Patriots went to backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. But they retook control with some big plays just before halftime.
By Jason Lieser
 