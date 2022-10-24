Boy, 17, shot, wounded in Chicago Lawn

A boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said.

A nearby resident heard a loud noise and found the boy lying in an alley, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

