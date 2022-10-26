The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
7-year-old shot, wounded in Humboldt Park

The boy was in a home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when someone fired through a window.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A 7-year-old boy was inside a residence in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue in Humboldt Park about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when someone shot through the window, striking the boy in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.

