7-year-old shot, wounded in Humboldt Park

A 7-year-old boy was inside a residence in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue in Humboldt Park about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when someone shot through the window, striking the boy in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.
No one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.
