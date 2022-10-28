The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Teenage boy among 4 people shot Thursday in Chicago

The boy was walking in the Avalon Park neighborhood when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teenage boy among 4 people shot Thursday in Chicago
SUN_TIMES_STOCK_05_54750869.jpg

A teenage boy was among four people wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago.

  • The 17-year-old was shot while walking in the 8400 block of South Benet Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said. He was hit in the right thigh and left foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
  • Thursday afternoon, a 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Kenwood on the South Side. Someone inside a vehicle opened gunfire about 3:10 p.m., striking the man in the right leg as he stood on the street in the 300 block of East 43rd Street, police said. He was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
  • A person was found with a gunshot wound in West Englewood on the South Side just over an hour later. The person, whose age was not known, was located about 4:30 p.m. by officers responding to a shots fired call in the 6400 block of South Wolcott Avenue, police said. Officers found the person a few blocks away, in the 1800 block of West 65th Street. The person was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
  • About 20 minutes later, a woman returned gunfire after she was shot in the stomach in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 4:50 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing in the 6500 block of South Eberhart Avenue when someone approached and fired, police said. She shot back at the person, then entered a gray sedan and drove to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was not available. A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene.

No arrests were reported in any of Thursday’s shootings.

Next Up In Crime
Woman found dead on sidewalk in Streeterville
Images released of suspect in fatal shooting of Greyhound employee outside bus station
Little common ground between Attorney General Kwame Raoul and challenger Tom DeVore
In Chicago, handguns easily turned into high-capacity machine guns fuel growing violence
How high-capacity magazines for weapons have become a mass-market item
7-year-old Akeem Briscoe killed by stray bullet 4 days after his father’s funeral
The Latest
Caleb Jones skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Caleb Jones hopes to find consistency, confidence in make-or-break season
Last season, Jones’ play alternated between good and bad stretches. Now at age 25, entering his fifth NHL season, he realizes it’s “time to really get established.”
By Ben Pope
 
Sun_Times_files.png
Chicago
Woman found dead on sidewalk in Streeterville
The woman, 39, was found in the 400 block of East Ohio Street. Additional information was not available.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Untitled_design.jpg
Crime
Images released of suspect in fatal shooting of Greyhound employee outside bus station
The gunman arrived on a bus from Minneapolis and waited for Duwon Gaddis to arrive Monday morning, police say.
By Kade Heather
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband’s texts to widow aren’t just ‘condolences’
Woman is getting frustrated by her mate’s daily contact with his late friend’s lonely wife.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Then-President Donald holds up a document during a Dec. 22, 2017 event to sign the Tax Cut and Reform Bill in the Oval Office at The White House
Editorials
Trump’s 2017 tax cuts helped set stage for today’s inflation. Doubling down will make things worse.
The claim of irresponsible Republicans that they would do a better job than Democrats of containing inflation is just not believable.
By CST Editorial Board
 