Teenage boy among 4 people shot Thursday in Chicago

A teenage boy was among four people wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago.
- The 17-year-old was shot while walking in the 8400 block of South Benet Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said. He was hit in the right thigh and left foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
- Thursday afternoon, a 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Kenwood on the South Side. Someone inside a vehicle opened gunfire about 3:10 p.m., striking the man in the right leg as he stood on the street in the 300 block of East 43rd Street, police said. He was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- A person was found with a gunshot wound in West Englewood on the South Side just over an hour later. The person, whose age was not known, was located about 4:30 p.m. by officers responding to a shots fired call in the 6400 block of South Wolcott Avenue, police said. Officers found the person a few blocks away, in the 1800 block of West 65th Street. The person was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- About 20 minutes later, a woman returned gunfire after she was shot in the stomach in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 4:50 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing in the 6500 block of South Eberhart Avenue when someone approached and fired, police said. She shot back at the person, then entered a gray sedan and drove to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was not available. A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene.
No arrests were reported in any of Thursday’s shootings.
The Latest
Last season, Jones’ play alternated between good and bad stretches. Now at age 25, entering his fifth NHL season, he realizes it’s “time to really get established.”
The woman, 39, was found in the 400 block of East Ohio Street. Additional information was not available.
The gunman arrived on a bus from Minneapolis and waited for Duwon Gaddis to arrive Monday morning, police say.
Woman is getting frustrated by her mate’s daily contact with his late friend’s lonely wife.
The claim of irresponsible Republicans that they would do a better job than Democrats of containing inflation is just not believable.