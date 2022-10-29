Teenager found fatally shot on Near South Side

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday night on the Near South Side.
Officers discovered the teenager with a gunshot wound to the head about 7 p.m. in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in an alley in the 1900 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Additional information was not available.
No arrests have been made.
