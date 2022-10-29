The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Teenager found fatally shot on Near South Side

The 17-year-old was discovered Saturday night in a vehicle in the 1900 block of South State Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday night on the Near South Side.

Officers discovered the teenager with a gunshot wound to the head about 7 p.m. in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in an alley in the 1900 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Additional information was not available.

No arrests have been made.

