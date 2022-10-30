15-year-old boy among 6 shot in less than an hour in Chicago

A 15-year-old boy was among six people shot in less than an hour early Sunday in Chicago.

About 2 a.m., the teen was walking with another person in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was shot in the left leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About 2:25 a.m., two men, 27 and 25, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street when someone inside another vehicle opened fire, striking them both, officials said.

The older man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in critical condition, authorities said. The younger man was dropped off at the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

Around the same time, a 24-year-old man was walking in the 9700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the right leg, police said. He got himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, two women, 25 and 23, were standing in a kitchen of a home in the 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue when someone opened fire from outside, police said.

The older woman was grazed in the left knee and was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger woman was grazed in the left arm and declined medical attention.

No one from any of the attacks was in custody.



