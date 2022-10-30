The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy among 6 shot in less than an hour in Chicago

The teen was walking with another person about 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was shot in the left leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was shot Oct. 30, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was among six people shot in less than an hour early Sunday in Chicago.

About 2 a.m., the teen was walking with another person in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was shot in the left leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About 2:25 a.m., two men, 27 and 25, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street when someone inside another vehicle opened fire, striking them both, officials said.

The older man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in critical condition, authorities said. The younger man was dropped off at the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

Around the same time, a 24-year-old man was walking in the 9700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the right leg, police said. He got himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, two women, 25 and 23, were standing in a kitchen of a home in the 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue when someone opened fire from outside, police said.

The older woman was grazed in the left knee and was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger woman was grazed in the left arm and declined medical attention.

No one from any of the attacks was in custody.


The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
4 people hospitalized after overdosing in River North nightclub
Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at Sound-Bar, 226 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Keshia Golden (left) at her baby shower Oct. 22, hours before prosecutors say she killed Calvin Sidney, the father of her unborn child. A Cook County judge on Friday ordered Golden, who is eight months pregnant, jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.
Crime
After baby shower, pregnant Austin woman killed unborn child’s father, prosecutors say
Keshia Golden had been the victim of repeated domestic violence, according to police and court records. “She didn’t mean to kill anyone,” her mother said. “She just wanted him to leave because he was acting out, and she was worried about hurting the baby. And he wouldn’t go.”
By Andy Grimm
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Ex snubs me in her speech at our son’s wedding
Dad feels deeply hurt that he went unmentioned, even though he raised the boy during several crucial years.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols_1.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.
Crime
Teenager found fatally shot on Near South Side
The 17-year-old was discovered Saturday night in a vehicle in the 1900 block of South State Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 