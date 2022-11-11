Authorities identify man fatally shot in South Deering

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Wednesday night in South Deering on the Far South Side.

Trevale Robinson, 33, was shot about 9:20 p.m. as he stood in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates Boulevard, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Robinson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

