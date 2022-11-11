The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Authorities identify man fatally shot in South Deering

Trevale Robinson, 33, was shot Wednesday as he stood in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates Boulevard, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.

A man was shot to death Nov. 9, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Wednesday night in South Deering on the Far South Side.

Trevale Robinson, 33, was shot about 9:20 p.m. as he stood in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates Boulevard, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Robinson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

