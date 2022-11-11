The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 11, 2022
Man who tried to rob grocery store shot and killed by witness, police say

A 64-year-old man is also in critical condition after being shot by the alleged robber, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man who allegedly tried to rob a South Shore grocery store was shot and killed by a bystander, Chicago police said Friday.

After being fatally shot, the alleged robber fired back, missing the man who had shot him but wounding another bystander, according to police.

The alleged robber had entered a supermarket in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street around 6:20 p.m. and showed a handgun, police said. Another man, legally carrying a gun as a FOID card holder, saw what was happening and fired at the suspect, hitting him in the chest, police said. The alleged robber, whose age hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three guns were recovered from the scene.

The wounded man, 64, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Friday night with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Greg and Tracy Bey.
Obituaries
Gregory ‘Greg’ Bey, a mentor for fraternity brothers, football players he coached, dead at 62
For 20 years, Mr. Bey coached grade school kids in the Jaguars football program, now at Jackie Robinson Park. “He was so positive,” said former player Roosevelt Martin III, now a coach.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Nation/World
Trump sues over subpoena issued by Jan. 6 committee
The committee subpoenaed the former president last month, requiring him to testify. Committee member members allege Trump “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
By Jill Colvin | Associated Press
 
Kanye West (left) and Kyrie Irving.
Columnists
Kanye and Kyrie Irving? African Americans have much bigger things to worry about
Weightier issues for Black folk like gunshots that will not cease. Like the ‘American Dream’ that for so many has been swallowed whole by the winds of violence.
By John W. Fountain
 
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady adjusts her mask&nbsp;at a November 2021 news conference.
Coronavirus
Masks a good idea, boosters even better, as Chicago returns to ‘medium’ COVID-19 risk level
Only 13% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten the latest COVID-19 booster, which is recommended for everyone 5 and older.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Emma Morales, 52, puts a bottle of olive oil in her cart during half-off sale at Whole Foods’ Englewood store, which is schedule to close Sunday. Everything in stock is 50% off except alcohol, which is 30% off.
Chicago
Shoppers fill their carts during final days at Englewood Whole Foods: ‘Devastating’ for the community, customers say
The Whole Foods at 832 W. 63rd St. is scheduled to close permanently Sunday. A new grocery tenant has not yet been announced for Englewood Square.
By Mariah Rush
 