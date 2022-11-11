Man who tried to rob grocery store shot and killed by witness, police say

A man who allegedly tried to rob a South Shore grocery store was shot and killed by a bystander, Chicago police said Friday.

After being fatally shot, the alleged robber fired back, missing the man who had shot him but wounding another bystander, according to police.

The alleged robber had entered a supermarket in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street around 6:20 p.m. and showed a handgun, police said. Another man, legally carrying a gun as a FOID card holder, saw what was happening and fired at the suspect, hitting him in the chest, police said. The alleged robber, whose age hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three guns were recovered from the scene.

The wounded man, 64, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Friday night with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

