Sunday, November 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

21 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago over the weekend

In one of the attacks, a man died after attempting to rob a South Shore neighborhood grocery store, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Among those who died over the weekend were a would-be robber and a clerk who tried to stop the hold-up. Those two men fatally shot each other Friday night inside a South Shore neighborhood grocery store.

Sun-Times file

Three people were killed and 18 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

• In the weekend’s first fatal attack, a would-be robber and a clerk who tried to stop the hold-up fatally shot each other Friday night inside a South Shore neighborhood grocery store.

The exchange of gunfire started shortly after 6:20 p.m., when Nicholas Williams walked into the El Barakah Supermarket near 73rd Street and Coles Avenue and showed a handgun, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Williams, 24, shot Ali Hasan, a 63-year-old worker at the store, in the chest and back, authorities said. Hasan, who had a Firearm Owner’s Identification card with a concealed carry license, then pulled a gun from his waistband and fired back, hitting Williams in the chest. 

The younger man, who lived in the neighborhood, ran from the store but collapsed about a block away and died, authorities said. Hasan, a Palestinian immigrant who lived in Berwyn, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

  • On Saturday, a man died after being shot in Chicago Lawn. The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off about 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and died a short time later, police said. The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of South Fairfield Avenue, but investigators were not immediately able to obtain additional information from people at the scene.
  • Early Sunday, another man was fatally shot on the Near West Side. Officers were investigating about 2:40 a.m in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street after hearing multiple gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they saw a suspect fire at a man, then get into a gray car and drive off, police said. The man, who was shot in the back, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
  • In other shootings, two men were wounded early Saturday on the Lower West Side while standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue about 2:10 a.m., police said. One man, 19, was shot in his leg and hip; the other man, 22, was grazed on the hip. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where both were listed in good condition.
  • A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The teen was walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Harrison Street when he was approached by someone who engaged him in conversation and then fired shots, police said. He was struck in the groin and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition.

At least 11 other people were wounded in gun violence across Chicago since Friday evening.

