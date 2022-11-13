Man shot to death in Archer Heights

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.
The man, 29, was shot in his arms about 4:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
16 St. Ignatius College Prep students injured after truck crashes into hockey team bus in Indiana: police
Three takeaways from the Bears’ 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
The most crushing part is that the kids weren’t the ones who blew it. The game fell apart in the hands of some of their most dependable players: quarterback Justin Fields, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and kicker Cairo Santos.
“We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” safety Eddie Jackson said after the defense committed three penalties and allowed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 31-30 loss to the Lions. “We gotta do our jobs. We gotta get this fixed. We gotta get it fixed fast.”
Kane snapped a three-game scoring drought with two assists Saturday. But he’s more worried about his possession time than his production.
The future is built on a (running?) quarterback and the ability to draft high.