Sunday, November 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in Archer Heights

The man, 29, was shot in his arms about 4:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot to death Nov. 13, 2022 on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The man, 29, was shot in his arms about 4:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

