Woman killed, teen wounded in South Shore shooting

A woman is dead and a teen boy wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.
The woman, 48, and the boy, 17, were outside a gas station in the 800 block of East 79th Street about 9 p.m. Monday when two people got out of a silver vehicle and fired shots, according to Chicago police. The assailants left the scene on South Maryland Avenue.
The victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman had a gunshot wound to the face and was initially listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.
The teen was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
The Latest
After the 3-0 defeat Monday, Hawks forwards have now combined to score just one goal in the last four games combined. Tyler Johnson’s upcoming return from injury could help, though.
All the scores from around the state.
Snowfall of up to an inch an hour is expected to develop over the city between 6 and 8 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
The teen was inside a business about 7:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when two people entered and fired shots.
Supporters declare victory in workers’ rights amendment battle — but other side not ready to concede
The Associated Press has not yet called the final results, but it reported that with an estimated 99% of the votes counted, support for the amendment was at 58.1%. That’s short of the 60% that would ensure passage. But the amendment has another pathway to success: winning a simple majority of all persons voting in the election.