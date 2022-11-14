Woman killed, teen wounded in South Shore shooting

A woman is dead and a teen boy wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The woman, 48, and the boy, 17, were outside a gas station in the 800 block of East 79th Street about 9 p.m. Monday when two people got out of a silver vehicle and fired shots, according to Chicago police. The assailants left the scene on South Maryland Avenue.

The victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman had a gunshot wound to the face and was initially listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

The teen was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

