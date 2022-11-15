Man charged with stealing car with baby inside in Uptown, then crashing into other cars

A man is accused of stealing a car with a baby inside in Uptown Sunday, then crashing the car and battering a police officer and a paramedic during his arrest in the Loop.

Pherris Harrington, 26, faces two felony and five misdemeanor charges after he allegedly carjacked a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man about 11:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

A 2-month old boy was inside the car as Harrington sped off and then struck several other cars, Chicago police said.

Harrington ran off and was arrested about 30 minutes later in the 100 block of North Lower Wacker Drive, where he hit a police officer and an emergency medical technician, police said.

He is charged with felony counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count each of possession of ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card, obstructing a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

Harrington is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

