The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man charged with stealing car with baby inside in Uptown, then crashing into other cars

Pherris Harrington, 26, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with stealing car with baby inside in Uptown, then crashing into other cars
A judge’s gavel

Adobe stock photo

A man is accused of stealing a car with a baby inside in Uptown Sunday, then crashing the car and battering a police officer and a paramedic during his arrest in the Loop.

Pherris Harrington, 26, faces two felony and five misdemeanor charges after he allegedly carjacked a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man about 11:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

A 2-month old boy was inside the car as Harrington sped off and then struck several other cars, Chicago police said.

Harrington ran off and was arrested about 30 minutes later in the 100 block of North Lower Wacker Drive, where he hit a police officer and an emergency medical technician, police said.

He is charged with felony counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count each of possession of ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card, obstructing a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

Harrington is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Next Up In Crime
5 killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago
Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
Woman killed, teen wounded in South Shore shooting
15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Lawndale
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
1 killed, 2 wounded in Rogers Park shooting
The Latest
merlin_109614915.jpg
Crime
5 killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago
The gun violence included a double homicide reported about 45 minutes after another homicide a few blocks away on the Lower West Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.
Crime
Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
The 15-year-old and 18-year-old were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FhmQIQqUYAAkRrF.jpeg
Weather
Chicago area sees first measurable snowfall of the season
Projections through Tuesday night call for 1-3 inches over most of northeastern Illinois. Some areas closer to Lake Michigan could see 3-5 inches of snow.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I had good reason to cut off friend but still feel guilty
Once a trusted confidante, the friend lately has taken to putting people down and weaponizing secrets.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
018_TM_02163.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Menu’: Dark comedy is set in the foodie world and served with a side of horror
Leading a well-cast ensemble, Ralph Fiennes plays a mad genius of a chef whose meal for the dining elite starts snooty and turns deadly.
By Richard Roeper
 