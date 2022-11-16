1 killed, 2 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and two teens were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.



The fatal shooting occurred in Chatham on the South Side. A man, 25, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm about 7:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. No one was in custody.

The teens, 15 and 18, were found in a living room in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue about 12:40 a.m., police said. The boy was shot in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The man was found with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and hand. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition. Two handguns were recovered at the scene. No arrests were reported.

On Monday, five people were killed and seven others were wounded in shootings in Chicago, following a weekend that left six people dead and 21 others injured in gun violence across the city.

