Two teens shot inside West Pullman home

Two teenagers were shot and seriously wounded into a West Pullman home on the Far South Side.

The 15-year-old and 18-year-old were found in a living room in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The boy was found lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The man was shot in the chest, leg and hand, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Additional information was not available. No arrests were reported.

