The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man dies after shot in Chatham

The man, 25, was shot in the chest and arm about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 80th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies after shot in Chatham
A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man has died after he was shot Tuesday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

The 25-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm about 7:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Additional details were not available. 

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 charged with distributing fentanyl, heroin at Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs center in Chicago
1 killed, 2 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
Illinois state trooper injured in crash during pursuit on Far South Side
Jewish graves desecrated with swastikas spark anger, tears — and pity for one with ‘this much hate in their heart’
R. Kelly’s lawyer points to technicalities, argues singer deserves acquittal or new trial in Chicago
Wicked Town street gang boss, shooter convicted of racketeering conspiracy
The Latest
gavel.jpg
Crime
2 charged with distributing fentanyl, heroin at Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs center in Chicago
One man is accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin and another is charged with possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to deliver.
By Kade Heather
 
placards.jpeg
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
A man, 25, was fatally shot about 7:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman was shot and wounded Aug. 4, 2022 on Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue.
Crime
Illinois state trooper injured in crash during pursuit on Far South Side
The trooper lost control of his car on a wet road and struck a tree early Wednesday, police said.
By Kade Heather
 
Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday.
Washington
Donald Trump seeks White House again amid Republican losses, legal probes
Making another run after losing the White House is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice.
By Jill Colvin | AP
 
Cameron_Esposito._Photo_courtesy_WME.jpg
Comedy
As her star rises, Cameron Esposito makes it ‘a priority’ to return to Chicago, where it all started
The comedian, now appearing on ABC’s “A Million Little Pieces,” feels connected to the places that used to showcase her unique voice.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 