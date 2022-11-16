Man dies after shot in Chatham

A man has died after he was shot Tuesday morning in Chatham on the South Side.
The 25-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm about 7:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Additional details were not available.
No one was in custody.
