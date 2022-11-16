The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Gun found in Southwest Side high school

Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school at 2911 W 47th St. Wednesday morning.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Gun found in Southwest Side high school
Mansueto High School

Mansueto High School

Google Maps

A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short time later, officers found a gun and a student was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Security guard shot inside Calumet City mall
Downstate man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash that killed Skokie woman
Chicago man gets more than 9 years for pointing gun at officers as 18-month-old son stood nearby
Man charged with distributing fentanyl, heroin at Near West Side VA medical center
1 killed, 2 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
Man dies after shot in Chatham
The Latest
merlin_87251531.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Workers’ rights amendment passes, Lightfoot lambasted after security blocks bike lane and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
The Village of Oak Lawn voted to approve a $10 million settlement with the family of a man who was left injured after a hit-and-run crash with the former village manager.
Village of Oak Lawn approves $10 million settlement in 2019 hit-and-run accident involving then-village manager
Mark Berkshire was hospitalized for months and underwent several surgeries after allegedly being hit by a car driven by the former village manager of Oak Lawn.
By Mary Norkol
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus celebrates with tight end Cole Kmet after Kmet scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Bears
Cole Kmet, David Montgomery among Bears missing from practice
Kmet, who was kneed in the thigh by Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah late in Sunday’s loss, did not practice because of a thigh injury.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during practice at the team’s training facility.
NFL
Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice
Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday.
By Tom Withers | AP
 
Hands holding a marijuana joint.
Marijuana
Smoking marijuana might be more harmful to your lungs than tobacco, study suggests
Though the research was limited in scope, it found that marijuana might be linked to an increased risk of emphysema compared with smoking tobacco alone.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 