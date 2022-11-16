Gun found in Southwest Side high school

A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said.
The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short time later, officers found a gun and a student was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
No injuries were reported.
